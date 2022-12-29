The New Castle High boys basketball team picked up a gutty victory Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane made 9 of its 10 free throws and held off a late charge by Farrell to claim a 56-44 victory in the championship of the Farrell Christmas Tournament.
It’s the first championship in the Farrell Christmas Tournament for New Castle (8-0) since 2004.
The Steelers (6-2) were just 9 of 19 from the charity stripe.
“I thought it was a great game for us,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “They’re able to match our athleticism; they’re extremely fast.
“(Free throws were) maybe the difference in the game. We were good at the line. If you look at it, you analyze, maybe that was the difference. I was pleased in that regard.”
New Castle led 17-10 after the first quarter and 30-25 at the half. The ‘Canes carried a 40-36 margin into the final stanza.
Farrell kept it close throughout the first three quarters before New Castle was able to pull away in the late stages.
“I thought we did a pretty good job in getting the ball to the right place,” Blundo said. “We were spacing the floor. It wasn’t our best game. But, give Farrell credit for that. We did enough to win.
“I thought they made some, tough contested jumpers. A couple of big 3s. It was a war all night keeping them off the offensive glass. They are so athletic and strong. I thought we did a good job all night.”
Isaiah Boice led all scorers with 23 points for the ‘Canes. Nick Wallace was next with 10.
Boice was 10 of 17 from the field, with eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Da’Jaun Young snared a team-high 10 rebounds for the victors.
“Isaiah made two big ones late to stretch things out tonight for us,” Blundo said. “He made a couple of 3s and got out in transition.
“He finished in front of the rim; he had a really good basketball game.”
New Castle opens WPIAL Section 1-6A action Jan. 3 at home against North Allegheny (3-4). The Tigers have won three in a row.
“I think three of our last four games were challenging,” Blundo said. “Teams did a lot right against us. They had big bodies and were athletic.
“That’s what we need going into section play. Section play is a completely different animal.”
Mohawk 61, Shenango 51
A big third quarter propelled the Warriors to a win over the Wildcats in the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
Mohawk (8-0) led 18-16 after one quarter, but Shenango regrouped and carried a 26-25 advantage into halftime. The Warriors forged a 40-30 buffer going to the final frame.
Bobby Fadden and Jay Wrona netted 21 points each to pace Mohawk.
Zach Herb recorded 16 markers for Shenango (2-2) and Braden Zeigler was next with 14.
Ellwood City 58, Mercer 37
The Wolverines rolled to a victory over the Mustangs at the Mercer Christmas Tournament.
Joseph Roth scored 22 points for Ellwood City and Nate Williams was next with 15.
Complete information from the Ellwood City scorebook was not provided for this matchup.
Girls
Union 53, New Castle 23
The Lady Scots started strong and cruised to a win over the Lady ‘Canes in the New Castle Christmas Tournament.
Union (4-3) raced to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and increased the margin to 32-16 at the break.
“It was a big win for us,” Lady Scots coach Rob Nogay said. “We played pretty well for just about all of the game. We have some people banged up right now.
“Some other girls got some opportunities for us. They went in and played hard.”
Kayla Fruehstorfer led the Lady Scots with 21 points and Kelly Cleaver chipped in with 15. Cleaver led the team in rebounds (11), steals (5) and blocks (4), while sharing team-high honors in assists (4) with Kylie Fruehstorfer.
“Kayla did an outstanding job for us,” Nogay said. “We haven’t shot well for the first part of the season. Kayla started it off for us (Wednesday). She was red hot in the beginning and helped us get a lead. She’s given us consistent effort all season long.
“Kelly has been playing hard all year. We know what we’ll get from her. She defends well and she has a good jump shot.”
Bella Cameron and Mia Preuhs posted four boards apiece for Union.
Neena Flora scored 10 points to pace New Castle (2-6).
Beaver 47, Ellwood City 21
The Lady Wolverines struggled over the final three quarters in dropping a decision to the Lady Bobcats in the Shenango Christmas Classic.
Ellwood City (3-3) led 12-9 after one quarter, but scored just nine markers the rest of the way.
Claire Noble notched 12 points for the Lady Wolverines.
Shenango 51, Portersville Christian 36
The Lady Wildcats took control in the second half in a win over Portersville Christian in the opening round of the Shenango Christmas Classic.
Shenango (6-2) led 24-21 at the break. The Lady Wildcats, though, pushed the lead to 41-30 after three periods.
“We were a little sluggish to start off,” second-year Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I thought our defense wasn’t where we needed it to be. We picked it up in the second half.”
Kylee Rubin led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Wildcats and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 17. Rubin pulled down nine rebounds and Fedrizzi handed out five assists.
Rubin netted 10 of her points in the third quarter.
“Rubin played well inside. She delivered tonight,” LaRocco said. “Fedrizzi is pretty steady; she had a good game, too.”
Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33
The Lady Warriors pulled away in the second half to capture a win over the Lady Greyhounds in the opening round of the Mohawk Holiday Tournament.
Erynne Capalbo collected a game-high 20 points for Mohawk (6-2) and Alexa Kadilak was next with 11.
Lia Krarup led Wilmington (7-2) with 12 tallies.
Laurel 47, Grove City 31
Johnna Hill led a balanced Lady Spartans attack with 13 points in a win over the Lady Eagles in the lidlifter of the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
Joselynn Fortuna followed with 12 markers for Laurel (6-1) and Regan Atkins added 11. Danielle Pontius provided nine markers for the victors.
The Lady Spartans led 11-10 after one quarter and 20-14 at the half. They pushed the margin to 34-19 going to the final frame.
