The New Castle High boys basketball team suffered a one-point loss in the Ron Galbreath Classic on Saturday.
The Red Hurricane fell to Mars, 64-63, in a nonsection game at Westminster College.
“I thought that we were solid offensively throughout the course of the game. Their overall size bothered us at times,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I felt like we made a number of mistakes defensively that helped decide the outcome of the game. Those things can’t happen.
“We made some controllable mistakes throughout the course of the game that we can’t do. It only takes one of those and you lose by one. One of those mistakes could cost you game.”
In the first quarter, New Castle (11-2 overall) tied the game against Mars at 14. The Planets took a five-point lead at the end of the first half and kept their lead the remainder of the game.
Da’Juan Young paced New Castle with 28 points.
“He was outstanding offensively,” Blundo said of Young. “He scored at all three levels. He’s getting better and better each and every game. We know what he’s capable of doing and he’s starting to play at a high level.”
Mars (10-2) netted 14 more points in the third quarter to the ‘Canes 13.
New Castle’s best scoring quarter came in the fourth. The ‘Canes chipped in 21 points in the fourth but came up shy of taking the lead.
Blundo said that the team chemistry since the absence of Isaiah Boice due to a foot injury earlier in the week is, “Improving, but it is a work in progress,” adding, “Each player is bumped one position and now learning everything we do from a different position and that takes time. You can’t rush it it.”
The ‘Canes will host Seneca Valley on Tuesday. The WPIAL Class 1-6A game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Shenango 63,
Farrell 59
The Wildcats claimed a hard-fought victory against Farrell in the Ron Galbreath Classic on Sunday. Shenango defeated the Steelers by four points at Westminster College.
“That’s a great game. Obviously, Farrell’s a good team,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “It’s one of those (games) where you have to grind it out. It wasn’t a pretty game. They were in our face the entire time. It was a physical game.”
Shenango’s (10-2) Brody McQuiston contributed 18 rebounds while Kyle Lenhart and Braden Zeigler had 10 and seven, respectively. Zeigler paced the Wildcats with 22 points.
“I thought our guys did a great job on the boards. Joey Campoli came in and scored all his points in the fourth quarter. Guys stepped up in different parts of the game,” Bob McQuiston said. “Zeigler had 14 of his 22 (points) in the first half and Brody had 12 of his 19 (points) in the second half. Different guys are stepping up at different times and that’s the nice thing about our team...it’s hard for teams to focus on different guys.”
Shenango ended the first half with a 29-27 lead over Farrell. The Steelers took the lead in the fourth quarter against Shenango, 40-35.
The Wildcats’ posted 28 points to Farrell’s 19 in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win.
“I think our confidence right now is high,” McQuiston said. “I don’t think we’re at our peak yet. It’s nice to get a win even if it isn’t a pretty way to win.”
Shenango will take on Aliquippa in an away game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Union 64,
Kennedy Catholic 18
The Scotties bumped their undefeated streak to 12-0 at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College after toppling Kennedy Catholic.
“Kennedy was down a couple guys and we jumped on them pretty early,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “It just wasn’t one of those nights for Kennedy.”
Lucas Stanley and Peyton Lombardo led Union with 11 points each. Stanley also grabbed five rebounds.
Kaden Fisher produced five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Scotties.
Union will travel to Avella for a WPIAL Class 1-1A game on Tuesday. Tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock 41,
Armstrong 30
The Lancers pulled away for a win over the River Hawks in a matchup at the Ron Galbreath Classic, which was held at Westminster College.
Neshannock (9-3) trailed 9-7 after one quarter before taking a 20-16 halftime advantage. Armstrong (9-5) closed the deficit to 28-25 after three periods.
Luciano DeLillo scored a team-high 14 points for the Lancers and Nate Rynd recorded nine. Jack Glies was next with seven.
Mercer 62,
Laurel 57
The Spartans came up short in a contest held in the Ron Galbreath Classic, at Westminster College.
The Mustangs raced to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and held a 29-22 buffer at the break. Laurel cut it to 44-38 after three quarters.
Jake Mattocks tossed in 23 tallies to lead Mercer.
Girls
Mohawk 55,
West Middlesex 17
The Lady Warriors took control early en route to a win over the Ms. Reds in the Ron Galbreath Classic, which was held at Westminster College.
Mohawk (9-6) built a 15-5 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 35-11 at the half.
Aricka Young netted 14 points for the Lady Warriors and Madisyn Cole collected nine. Ten of the 16 players that saw action for Mohawk scored.
Caitlin Stephens scored nine points for West Middlesex.
Shenango 69,
Farrell 54
The Lady ‘Cats cruised to a victory over Farrell on Sunday thanks to Emilee Fedrizzi. Fedrizzi led Shenango with 39 points and seven assists in the Ron Galbreath Classic that was held at Westminster College.
“Emilee broke (Shenango’s) single-game girls scoring record tonight. She’s as steady as they come. She doesn’t get rattled,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “She’s getting better and better as we speak. It’s nice to have someone to hand the ball to and not worry. She’s my quarterback on the floor. I give the ball to Emilee and she brings it up every night.”
The Lady Steelers were able to grab a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Farrell tacked on 19 points to Shenango’s 13.
“It was a sloppy first half. It looked like we were playing a Sunday afternoon game at 1:30 (p.m.),” LaRocco said. “We had what you’d call a stern halftime talking to. I thought the first half was far from what I expected, but Ashley (DeCarbo), Kylee (Rubin) and Emillee picked up their game and played how I know they’re capable of playing. We’ll take (wins) anyway we can get them.”
Shenango’s (9-4) Amara DeFrank contributed 13 rebounds while Kylee Rubin supplied 12 of her own.
The Lady ‘Cats were missing one of their starters in Janie Natale. LaRocco commented that Natale is working through a knee injury and will know more about when she can return later in the week.
Shenango will travel to Sewickley Academy to compete on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Neshannock 47,
Union 37
Two Lawrence County girls basketball teams battled it out in the Ron Galbreath Classic held at Westminster College. The Lady Lancers defeated Union by 10 points on Sunday.
“It was a good test for us,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of the victory. “(Union) did a lot of different things. They played zone, man, went full-court press, two different zones. We played man-to-man. This was probably our best man-to-man defensive game. Avi DeLillo did a great job on Kylie Fruehstorfer and (Megan) Pallerino did a good job with Kelly Cleaver. Those two kids stood out defensively. I wasn’t happy with our rebounding. They outrebounded us 26 to 21.”
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty paced the team with 16 points. Avi DeLillo supplied six rebounds and four steals while Camdyn Cole had four assists and four steals for the Lady Lancers (8-5).
Kylie Fruehstorfer led Union (6-6) with 12 points.
In shooting, Neshannock was 14 for 32 while the Lady Scots were 11 for 42. Union surrendered 16 turnovers while Neshannock had 18.
The Lady Lancers travel to Beaver Falls on Monday for a WPIAL Class 1-3A matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Union will compete in a WPIAL Class 1-1A contest against Eden Christian in an away game on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington 48,
General McLane 34
The Lady Greyhounds grabbed a nonsection victory over General McLane on Saturday at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College.
“It was a good win for us,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “Anytime you can get a nonsection win against a team like General McLane — a little bigger classification than we are — is good. I thought the girls came out strong in the first quarter.”
Wilmington took a huge 21-9 lead against the Lady Lancers in the first quarter and kept the lead the remainder of the game.
Lia Krarup paced the Lady Greyhounds with 17 points.
“With Lia (Krarup) being under the weather, I thought our other girls stepped up,” Jeckavitch said. “We caused 32 turnovers on Saturday which helped us get into our transition game a little bit. I thought, overall, the production from each and every member on the team was at a high level.”
Wilmington is set to host Slippery Rock on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Laurel’s Miles takes first, MacKay finishes second in Mid-Winter tournament
The Laurel High wrestling team had a strong showing at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention Complex.
The Spartans finished 19th out of 49 teams.
“We did not fill all the weight classes. We chose to put some of our kids into the JV tournament,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Both of our girls (Abbie Miles and Alexis Brua) wrestled in the Winter Mayhem girls tournament.”
Abbie Miles (3-0) won gold in the 165-pound weight division while Grant MacKay (4-1) took second place in the 160-pound weight division. MacKay lost against West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor by decision, 2-1.
“Abbie does what Abbie does — she just goes out and dominates. She just simply beat them. They weren’t even close,” Carmichael said. “The maturity of (Grant MacKay) after that match is incredible. He said to me, ‘I’d rather lose now than March.’”
Laurel’s Coltin Hill (5-1) took bronze in the boys tournament for the heavyweight division while Alexis Brua (3-1) also took bronze in the girls tournament. Chase Tinstman (3-2) took eighth place in the 215-pound division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.