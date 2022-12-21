Balance helped pave the way for the New Castle High boys basketball team Tuesday.
Isaiah Boice paced three Red Hurricane scorers in double figures with 20 points in a 60-42 decision over Tennessee in the KSA Classic. The tournament is being held in Kissimmee, Florida.
“I thought we played well,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I thought we had to play well in order to win.
“Isaiah played well. He finished well in transition. He’s developing his mid-range game. He plays so hard.”
The game was moved from 10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
“I thought our kids handled the early start time like veterans,” Blundo said. “We were ready to go; we played pretty well from the tip.”
New Castle (5-0) held an 18-16 lead after the first quarter and a 26-20 advantage at the half. The ‘Canes pushed the buffer to 44-31 going to the final frame.
“Tennessee presses all over the floor, like we do,” Blundo said. “I don’t know if they’re used to pressing and being pressed.
“It worked out a little bit. We were able to extend our lead. They had to switch up their defense a little bit.”
Da’Jaun Young was next with 13 markers for the ‘Canes and Jonathan Anderson added 12.
“Balance is important,” Blundo said. “We have to make it difficult to focus on one or two guys. We have enough guys that can score.”
Colin Brown and Creed Musick scored 12 points apiece for the Vikings (10-1), who are from Bristol, Tennessee.
New Castle concludes the two-game round-robin format at 4 p.m. Wednesday when it takes on Marblehead (Mass.) at 4 p.m.
Mohawk 83,
Freedom 32
The Warriors breezed to a Section 1-3A road win over the Bulldogs.
Mohawk (1-0 section, 7-0 overall) led 23-14 after one period and 46-27 at the break. The Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Freedom (0-2, 1-8), 28-7.
Deven Sudziak scored 21 points for the Warriors and Keigan Hopper was next with 19. Bobby Fadden tossed in 18 tallies for the victors.
Silas McCullough notched 11 markers for Freedom.
Union 63,
Avonworth 54
Matt Stanley scored 21 points with three steals to pace the Scotties to a nonsection road win over the Antelopes.
Union (3-0) led 12-8 after one quarter and 29-20 at the break.
“It was a good road win for us,” said Scotties coach Mark Stanley, who is Matt’s dad. “We’re starting to round into shape. We’re getting into basketball shape every day.
“I was pleased with how we battled. I like how the guys stepped up.”
Peyton Lombardo recorded 15 points on five 3-pointers for Union and Braylon Thomas tossed in 11 tallies with eight rebounds and three steals.
Girls
Wilmington 58,
Oil City 33
The Lady Greyhounds built a 10-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a District 10, nonregion home win over the Lady Oilers.
Wilmington (6-1) held a 14-4 lead after one quarter and 34-13 at the break.
“We started a little slow, a little sluggish,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We got into our ‘defense creates offense’ mentality.
“It was nice to see the girls share the ball, make that extra pass. It was a nice, quality win.”
Lia Krarup tossed in a game-high 20 points for Wilmington. She added seven steals and six rebounds.
Sarah Dieter delivered 14 markers and seven steals for the winners. Maelee Whiting notched five steals and Ellery Phanco provided four assists.
