The Neshannock High boys basketball team started strong Friday night and it paid off.
The Lancers built a 16-point lead after the first quarter en route to a 73-23 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Freedom.
Neshannock (1-0 section, 3-1 overall) led 20-4 after one quarter and 51-7 at the half.
Jack Glies netted 19 points for the Lancers and David Kwiat collected 14.
Garrette Drutarousky delivered 11 markers for Freedom (0-1, 1-7).
Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 48
Joseph Roth poured in 34 points to pace the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A road win over the Lions.
Ellwood City (1-0, 7-1) broke an 11-11 tie to forge a 30-23 halftime advantage.
Roth went over 1,000 career points in the team’s previous game. He now has 1,044 career markers.
New Brighton is now 0-1, 2-5.
Wilmington 51, Portersville Christian 42
Anthony Reed poured in a game-high 30 points to pace the Greyhounds to a nonregion road win over Portersville Christian.
Reed netted 10 of his tallies in the third quarter as Wilmington (1-5) carried a 42-31 advantage going to the final frame.
He tossed in 17 second-half markers.
