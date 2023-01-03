The Neshannock High girls basketball team dominated the action Monday night in the second half.
The Lady Lancers outscored Ellwood City Lincoln by 22 points in the final 16 minutes to pull away for a 51-27 WPIAL Section 1-3A home decision.
Neshannock (1-0, 5-4) led 20-18 at the half, before outscoring the Lady Wolverines (0-1, 4-4) in the second half, 31-9.
“Ellwood played hard,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “Their half-court trap really bothered us early. We did a better job in the second half.”
Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Megan Pallerino provided 13 markers, six boards and four steals. Camdyn Cole contributed nine points and six assists.
Payton Newman notched eight points and seven boards.
“Newman played hard off the bench. Kaitlyn Fries gave us good minutes,” Grybowski said. “We have to get to where we have seven or eight people when we need to substitute.”
The Lady Lancers were 20 of 50 from the field, but they turned it over 20 times.
“Our defense has to score for us at times,” Grybowski said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well early.
“We had to try and do some things defensively; try and trap in certain instances. We extended the pressure in the third quarter.”
Armstrong 64,
New Castle 40
The Lady ‘Canes came up short in dropping a Section 2-5A road decision to Armstrong.
New Castle (0-3, 2-7) trailed 19-13 after one quarter and 34-19 at the half.
“I thought we came out strong. We executed,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We got kind of flat. We got lazy in the second quarter.
“Armstrong is a top-tier team in the section and we can’t get ourselves in a hole. We looked a little winded and I’ll work on that with the girls in practice. We have to keep building each game and not take a step backward.”
New Castle was without a couple of players because of an altercation during a home game last week with Beaver Falls. That game was declared a no contest.
Rihanna Boice led New Castle with 18 points and six rebounds, while Neena Flora followed with 16 markers and four assists.
Shenango 46,
Aliquippa 43
The Lady Wildcats held on for a Section 1-2A home victory over the Lady Quips.
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Shenango (2-1, 7-3) was 5 of 19, while Aliquippa (1-1, 3-4) was 6 of 18.
“We’re fortunate to win a section game going 5 of 19 from the free-throw line,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Probably the last four or five games, we’re turning it over at an alarming rate. We probably had 20 again (Monday).
“If you’re turning it over that many times, you’re in trouble. Aliquippa played hard. It’s almost a mental thing with us right now and we need to fix it immediately.”
Kylee Rubin recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for the Lady Wildcats. Janie Natale notched 11 tallies and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 10 markers and eight assists. Amara DeFrank pulled down 10 boards for the victors.
“The girls gave great effort, it was top notch,” LaRocco said. “You’ll take a section win any time you can get it.”
Union 55,
Aquinas Academy 48
Kelly Cleaver led three Lady Scots in double figures in a Section 1-1A home decision over the Lady Crusaders.
Cleaver netted 24 points, including team highs of 10 rebounds, six steals and three blocks for Union (1-0, 5-3). Zoe Lepri was next with 14 points and five rebounds, while Kylie Fruehstorfer tossed in 13 markers and three steals.
Ellie Jucker paced Aquinas Academy (0-1, 8-2) with 14 points.
Union led throughout, at 17-12 after one period and 30-22 at the break. The Lady Scots stretched the buffer to 46-31 after three stanzas.
Laurel 58,
Mohawk 45
The Lady Spartans took control in the second half to pull away for a Section 1-3A road victory over the Lady Warriors.
Laurel (1-0, 8-1) trailed 28-26 at the half. The Lady Spartans, though, took the lead for good by outscoring Mohawk (0-1, 6-4), 15-7, in the third period.
Regan Atkins tossed in a game-best 22 points for Laurel, including 11 in each half. Johnna Hill delivered 18 markers. Atkins made three 3-pointers and Hill buried four.
Erynne Capalbo collected points for Mohawk and Chloe Fadden added 11.
