The Neshannock High girls basketball team took control in the second quarter Monday night.
The Lady Lancers outscored host Beaver Falls by nine points in the pivotal period in a 47-34 WPIAL Section 1-3A road victory.
Neshannock (4-1, section, 9-5 overall) led 10-9 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 28-18 at the half. The Lady Lancers were 17 of 47 from the floor, including turning it over 18 times.
“We turned it over a lot. Their defense bothered us,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We just didn’t handle the ball very well. We did some other things good.
“I thought we rebounded much better tonight. We missed probably six easy bunnies. Playing back to back nights is tough (beating Union on Sunday). The girls showed up and played hard. That’s all I can ask them to do. We have to find a way to take better care of the ball.”
Mairan Haggerty scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Lancers. She added eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks as well.
“They were really aggressive defensively,” Grybowski said of Beaver Falls. “They face guarded Mairan. They were overly aggressive; she played a great game; I’m proud of her.
“It wasn’t easy, by any stretch. She had someone in her face the whole game. She did a little of everything.”
Payton Newman chipped in 10 points, six boards and three assists for the winners, while Aaralyn Nogay notched eight markers. Megan Pallerino provided eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Lady Lancers.
Dreaven Haskins scored 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers (1-4, 3-8).
Neshannock is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Lincoln Park.
Shenango 54,
Sewickley Academy 28
The Lady Wildcats turned it around in the second quarter and rolled to a Section 1-2A road victory over the Lady Panthers.
Sewickley Academy held an 11-8 lead after one quarter. Shenango (5-1, 11-4) outscored the Lady Panthers, 17-4, in the second quarter to forge a 25-15 halftime margin.
“I thought we started off sluggish,” Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We didn’t look like we were ready to play. I thought we settled in.”
Emilee Fedrizzi netted 23 points, with five assists and five steals for Shenango. Kylee Rubin was next with 10 markers and Ashley DeCarbo delivered nine. Amara DeFrank posted five rebounds and five steals to go with her four points.
Fedrizzi scored 11 of her points in the second stanza and Rubin tossed in six of hers in that frame.
“That’s what you expect from them,” LaRocco said. “This was a big section win on the road.”
Libby Cannariano collected 17 points to lead the Lady Panthers (1-5, 5-8).
The Lady Wildcats return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rochester.
Mohawk 53,
Riverside 16
The Lady Warriors breezed to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Panthers.
Mohawk (3-2, 10-6) led 8-2 after one quarter and 24-3 at recess.
Erynne Capalbo scored 12 points to pace the Lady Warriors and Aricka Young was next with 10. Alexa Kadilak tossed in eight tallies for the winners.
Mohawk travels to Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurel 57,
Ellwood City 39
The Lady Spartans scored the first 16 points of the game and cruised to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Ellwood City (1-4, 5-8) broke the scoreless drought with 1:26 left in the opening period. Laurel (5-0, 13-1) has won 13 consecutive games.
Johnna Hill led a balanced Lady Spartans attack with 17 points and Joselynn Fortuna followed with 13. Regan Atkins chipped in with 12 tallies.
Delaney Sturgeon scored 11 points for Ellwood City and Abby Caminiti collected eight.
Laurel travels to Greenville at noon Saturday, while Ellwood City visits New Castle at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mars 70,
New Castle 25
Rihanna Boice scored 13 points for the Lady 'Canes in a Section 2-5A road loss to the Lady Planets.
New Castle is now 1-5 in the league and 4-9 overall. The Lady Planets are 6-0, 11-2.
New Castle is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Ellwood City in a nonsection contest.
