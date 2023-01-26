A big run early helped propel the Neshannock High girls basketball team to a win Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers closed the first quarter by scoring 14 straight points run en route to a 62-34 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Neshannock (4-1 section, 10-6 overall) led 12-11 with 2:26 left in the first quarter before taking control. The Lady Lancers were up 11-2 before the Lady Wolverines (1-5, 6-10) climbed back into it.
“We turned it over early a couple of times,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of the game’s early stages. “We got better with the ball and passing it around.
“This may have been our best outing teamwise. We rebounded, we defended, we turned them over; we only had nine (turnovers). It was a great team effort. I’m hoping this carries us through. I saw a lot positive things tonight. We looked like the team I believe we are meant to be. I was proud of how the kids played. We came out of the gate big and we got to play a lot of people.”
Neshannock held a 41-16 lead at the half and 58-26 after three stanzas.
Mairan Haggerty scored 14 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter for the Lady Lancers. She was 10 of 16 from the field, while adding 14 rebounds and five assists.
Megan Pallerino chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Neshannock. Kaitlyn Fries and Aaralyn Nogay notched seven markers each for the winners. Camdyn Cole contributed six assists and four steals, Avi DeLillo chipped in five steals and Payton Newman was next with six boards and five steals.
The Lady Lancers were 23 of 46 from the field, with 18 steals and a 40-15 advantage on the boards.
Elsie Sturgeon supplied 10 points for Ellwood City.
Neshannock is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it squares off against Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong 61,
New Castle 24
The Lady ‘Canes started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 2-5A road matchup to the Lady River Hawks.
New Castle (1-8, 4-13) has lost five in a row.
The Lady ‘Canes trailed 18-4 after one period and 29-12 at the break.
“We can’t score five field goals in a game and give up 26,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “Defensively, we weren’t at our best tonight. We have to do better and we have to play better.
“We have to be in help (defense) a little more. We were getting looks early, we just couldn’t knock down shots. We have to put the ball in the hoop. We have to be better all around.”
Rihanna Boice led the Lady ‘Canes with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
New Castle is back on the floor at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it hosts Shaler.
Shenango 59,
Aliquippa 37
The Lady Wildcats raced to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back in posting a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Quips.
Shenango (8-1, 15-4) has won five in a row. The Lady Wildcats led 27-15 at halftime and 40-27 after three quarters.
Emilee Fedrizzi scored a game-high 24 points for Shenango and Kylee Rubin recorded 16. Rubin pulled down 11 rebounds and Fedrizzi added four steals.
Janie Natale was next with eight first-quarter points for the Lady Wildcats.
“Janie got started strong for us in the first quarter,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Emilee took over the game in the second half.
“We played hard. We’re starting to come together as a team; it’s fun to watch.”
The Lady Wildcats will host New Brighton at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Union 44,
Aquinas 33
The Lady Scots pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-1A road victory over the Lady Crusaders.
Union (3-1, 11-6) held a 13-9 lead after one quarter and trailed 24-23 at the half. The Lady Scots outscored Aquinas Academy (1-3, 12-5) in the third quarter, 11-2, for a 33-25 advantage.
Zoe Lepri and Kelly Cleaver tossed in 12 markers each for Union. Cleaver added nine rebounds and four blocks, while Lepri chipped in with three boards.
Bella Cameron contributed five rebounds for the victors, while Kayla Fruehstorfer handed out five assists.
Violet Johnson tallied nine points for the Lady Crusaders.
