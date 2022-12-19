The Neshannock High girls basketball team got back in the win column Monday night.
Aaralyn Nogay poured in a career high 34 points to lead the Lady Lancers to a 73-31 nonsection home win over Allderdice.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Neshannock (3-3).
“It was a good way to get us into the holiday season,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “I saw some good things tonight.
“We got some kids in the rotation and they played well.”
Nogay notched four steals and three assists to go with her 34 markers. She recorded 11 points each in the second and fourth quarters.
“Aaralyn shot the ball exceptionally well,” Grybowski said. “We need to be a little bit more balanced. Hopefully we’re moving in the right direction.”
Mairan Haggerty was next with 16 points for Neshannock. She added 12 rebounds and seven steals as well. Haggerty now has 1,029 career points.
Payton Newman tossed in 12 points for the Lady Lancers. Avi DeLillo dished out seven assists with five steals for the winners and Camdyn Cole contributed seven assists and three steals.
Ellwood City 76,
New Brighton 4
The Lady Wolverines scored the first 47 points of the game in rolling to a nonsection home win over the Lady Lions.
Abby Caminiti recorded 24 points to pace Ellwood City Lincoln (3-2) and Kayla Jones was next with 15.
New Brighton (0-7) scored its first point on a free throw with about 6:50 left in the third quarter.
Shenango at Freedom,
postponed
This game will be made up Thursday.
