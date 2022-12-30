The Neshannock High boys basketball team came out strong Thursday night.
The Lancers built a 13-point lead after the first quarter and pulled away for a 68-39 win over Greenville in the opener of the Neshannock Christmas Tournament.
Neshannock (5-2) sprinted to a 22-9 lead after one quarter and held a 35-23 buffer at the break. The Lancers took control in the third period, building the advantage to 59-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Jack Glies recorded 18 points for Neshannock, while Nate Rynd and Luciano DeLillo delivered 11 tallies each.
DeLillo added six rebounds and four assists, while Rynd registered three steals.
Shenango 71, Hopewell 40
The Wildcats made 14 3-pointers in an easy win over the Vikings in the final round of the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
Zach Herb buried six trifectas and Braden Zeigler added four for Shenango (4-2). Both players shared game-high honors in scoring with 21 points apiece.
“I thought we came out and shot the ball really well,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “I thought (Zeigler) and (Herb) shot it well. Between the two of them, they had six 3s in the first quarter.
“They went a box on (Zeigler). Zach hit 4 3s in the second quarter. I’m really pleased with how we shot it. We shot it with confidence. If we shoot it like that, we’ll be tough to beat.”
Kyle Lenhart grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds to go with his six markers.
Hopewell is now 3-7.
Mohawk 63, Laurel 54
Jay Wrona led three Warriors in double figures with 17 points in a win over the Spartans in the final game of the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
Bobby Fadden followed with 13 markers for Mohawk and Deven Sudziak supplied 12.
Greg Preisser posted 17 points for Laurel and Laban Barker bucketed 12. Luca Santini was next with 11.
The Spartans jumped out to a 22-17 lead after one quarter and the Warriors rallied in the second quarter to forge a 31-29 halftime lead.
Girls
Shaler 52,
Mohawk 42
A slow start proved costly for the Lady Warriors in a loss to the Lady Titans in the final round of the Mohawk Holiday Tournament.
Mohawk (6-3) trailed 13-3 after the first quarter and 31-14 at the half. The Lady Warriors chipped away in the second half, outscoring Shaler, 28-21.
Erynne Capalbo netted 22 points to pace Mohawk.
Mackenzie Bair paced the Lady Titans (8-2) with 19.
Laurel 56,
Eden Christian 30
Johnna Hill posted 18 points to pace the Lady Spartans to a victory over Eden Christian in the final round of the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
Regan Atkins chipped in with 16 tallies for Laurel.
The Lady Spartans (7-1) raced to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and increased the margin to 27-18 at the half.
Hope Haring netted 10 points for Eden Christian (2-5).
Ellwood City 53,
Portersville Christian 30
The Lady Wolverines pulled away in the second half to pick up a win over the Lady Warriors in the final round of the Shenango Christmas Classic.
Kayla Jones poured in a game-high 27 points for Ellwood City. Delaney Sturgeon contributed 11 markers and Claire Noble was next with 10.
The Lady Wolverines (4-3) led 20-17 at recess. However, they outscored Portersville Christian 15-6 in the third quarter.
Wilmington 63,
Deer Lakes 20
Lia Krarup netted 30 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a victory over Deer Lakes in the final round of the Mohawk Holiday Tournament.
Krarup made five 3-pointers in the win.
“We didn’t play very well against Mohawk on Wednesday,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It was great to see them bounce back.
“We started strong and shared the ball extremely well.”
Alyssa Flick posted 10 points for Wilmington (8-2). Maya Jeckavitch had eight steals for the Lady Greyhounds and Sarah Dieter dished out six assists. Maelee Whiting pulled down eight rebounds for the winners.
Layne Loper led Deer Lakes (2-8) with eight points.
Neshannock 82,
Hickory 27
The Lady Lancers shook off a slow start early to roll past the Lady Hornets in the final round of the Sally Ward Classic, hosted by Hickory.
“They started out in a zone. We missed our first four or five shots,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said.
The Lady Lancers then drained seven 3-pointers in a row to lead 29-8 after the first quarter.
“We moved the ball better,” Grybowski said of the team’s improved shooting. “We got wide-open shots and we had the confidence to knock them down.”
Neshannock (4-4) finished 28 of 51 from the field.
Mairan Haggerty paced a balanced Lady Lancers attack with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She added nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Aaralyn Nogay was next for Neshannock with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Megan Pallerino and Payton Newman tossed in 10 tallies each for the Lady Lancers.
Newman notched six rebounds, three assists and three steals for the winners, while Avi DeLillo dished out five assists with three steals. Camdyn Cole collected six boards, eight assists and three steals for the Lady Lancers.
“We got a lot of kids in and a lot of girls got quality minutes,” Grybowski said.
Pallerino and Haggerty earned all-tournament status. Newman was named Most Promising, and Kaitlyn Fries grabbed the Academic Award.
Beaver 46,
Shenango 35
The Lady Bobcats pulled away for a victory over the Lady Wildcats in the final game of the Shenango Christmas Classic.
Shenango (6-3) trailed 25-24 at the half and 33-31 going to the fourth quarter.
"It was a hard-fought game," Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. "Give Beaver a lot of credit, they were really good.
"They ramped up their defense in the fourth quarter. Our kids played hard. The effort was good enough to win. We need to improve on our execution, and that falls on me. We have to tweak a few things. I like the direction we are going. Our kids played their heart out."
Kylee Rubin paced Shenango (6-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.