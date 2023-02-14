The Neshannock High boys basketball team finished its regular season off on a high note on Monday.
The Lancers cruised to a 75-48 nonsection home victory over Laurel.
“(It was a) good win,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Obviously, that’s how we want to send our seniors out with a nice win on Senior Night. So I’m happy about that.”
Neshannock (16-5 overall) outshot Laurel in the first quarter, 15-9. The Lancers would tack on 15 more points and Laurel (6-16) would grab nine more at the end of the first half.
Nate Rynd paced the Lancers with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
“Nate did a tremendous job on the boards for us tonight,” Corey said. “I thought he played really well. It was good to see him have that type of night as we head into the playoffs. It’s a nice little confidence booster for him.”
Luciano DeLillo posted 13 points while Anthony Bonner had 11 of his own and 10 rebounds for Neshannock.
The Lancers continued to outshoot the Spartans in the third quarter. Neshannock entered the fourth quarter with a 49-32 lead.
Neshannock’s best offensive quarter came in the fourth with 26 points to walk away with the victory.
Laban Barker led Laurel with a game-high 25 points.
New Castle 72,
Berlin Brothersvalley 43
The Red Hurricane raced to a 17-point lead after the first quarter and rolled to a nonsection home win over the Mountaineers.
New Castle (20-2) led 26-9 after one quarter and 43-15 at the half.
Jonathan Anderson paced the ‘Canes with 17 points, while Isaiah Boice and Da’Jaun Young chipped in with 12 tallies apiece. Nick Wallace netted 11 markers for New Castle.
Pace Prosser posted 19 points for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Central Valley 55,
Mohawk 53
Mohawk came up short against Central Valley after free throws ruled the fourth quarter.
Central Valley was 9 for 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth and overall was 15 of 23 to defeat Mohawk, 55-53, in a nonsection home game. Mohawk was six for nine from the charity stripe.
Mohawk (19-3) outshot Central Valley in the first quarter, 17-6. Mohawk entered halftime with a four-point lead over Central Valley (8-14).
Bobby Fadden paced Mohawk with 17 points while Deven Sudziak posted 13 of his own.
Mohawk continued to outshoot Central Valley in the third quarter by one point.
Girls
Laurel 45,
Knoch 40
The Lady Spartans hung on for a nonsection home win over the Lady Knights.
Regan Atkins scored 22 points for Laurel (20-2) and Kendra Ruperto recorded 10. Atkins scored 15 of her markers in the first quarter.
Nina Shaw netted 12 tallies to pace Knoch (14-8).
The Lady Spartans led 15-14 after one quarter and 26-24 at the half. Laurel stretched the margin to 34-29 after three stanzas.
Wilmington 70,
Slippery Rock 27
The Lady Greyhounds picked up an away victory over Slippery Rock thanks to Lia Krarup. Krarup paced Wilmington with 21 points to secure a 70-27 District 10, Region 4 win over the Lady Rockets.
“It was one of these games you don’t want to overlook an opponent especially heading this week to Greenville,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said of the win. “We were relentless defensively and sharing the ball on offense. It was great seeing as many girls scoring. It was a nice job of finding the open girl and hitting the shots when we need to.”
Krarup also produced nine steals and five assists.
Wilmington (10-1 league, 18-3 overall) jumped out to a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on it the rest of the game. The Lady Greyhounds entered halftime with a 48-15 lead over Slippery Rock.
Slippery Rock (2-9, 3-18) only posted six points for both the third and fourth quarter, while the Lady Greyhounds tacked on 14 and eight points in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
Reese Bruckner grabbed seven rebounds while Maelee Whiting had five. Maya Jeckavitch supplied four assists for Wilmington.
