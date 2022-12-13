The Mohawk High boys basketball team took control in the second quarter Monday night.
The Warriors outscored host Wilmington by 13 points in the second stanza en route to a 68-32 nonsection victory.
Mohawk (5-0) held a 16-11 lead after the first frame. The Warriors, though, pushed the lead to 38-20 at the half.
Deven Sudziak led all scorers with 19 points for Mohawk and Bobby Fadden followed with 17.
The Warriors entered the game with a pair of two-point wins over Slippery Rock and Hickory, as well as a five-point victory over Blackhawk.
Anthony Reed recorded 15 points for the Greyhounds (0-4).
Girls
Ellwood City 48,
Brentwood 35
Kayla Jones scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a nonsection home win over Brentwood
Ellwood City (1-2) held a 12-7 lead after one quarter and 22-16 at the break. The Lady Wolverines pushed the lead to 40-29 after three quarters.
Aliya Garroway followed Jones’ effort with 11 markers.
Ellwood City opened the season with a pair of losses at the St. Joseph Tournament.
Mia March paced Brentwood (1-4) with 16 points.
