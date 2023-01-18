The Mohawk High boys basketball team grabbed a win over, section and Lawrence County rival, Neshannock on Tuesday.
Neshannock’s Jack Glies got into early foul trouble in the first half to allow the Warriors to cruise to a 67-49 WPIAL Class 1-3A victory.
“Jack got three fouls. In the second, he picked up his third. In that first quarter, we were scoring but not getting any stops defensively,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “We were pressing, running with him and locating their guys in transition. In the second, we said we’re going to get back into the half court and guard. I think the combination of him getting into that foul trouble and us changing our pressure and backing off really helped us hold him.”
Mohawk (5-1 section 13-1 overall), took a one-point lead against the Lancers at the end of the first quarter, 21-20. Mohawk’s Jay Wrona chipped in four of his five 3-pointers in the first quarter while Neshannock’s Jack Glies matched him with four 3-pointers of his own.
“He came out and him and Wrona were matching 3s for 3s. Each had four 3s in the first quarter,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We ended up having five total 3s in the first quarter and they had five total in the first. You’re not going to continue that throughout the game. It was a good start for him. Second, third quarter, he doesn’t score and if you look at our total points in each of those quarters it reflects that.”
Wrona paced Mohawk with 25 points.
“He was fun to watch,” O’Lare said of Wrona. “If you have 25 you’re probably getting them all over the place. I know right out of the gate he was matching Jack shot for shot there in the first. Having him on the floor the entire night with Jack off gave us the advantage.”
The Warriors had a big second and third quarter to pull away with the lead for the rest of the game. Mohawk netted 15 points to Neshannock’s (5-1, 9-4) seven in second quarter and then tacked on 17 more points to its nine in the third.
“Scoring seven points in the second quarter is not going to get it done against a high-powered Mohawk offense,” Corey said. “You can’t have quarters like that. A lot of that is Jack getting into foul trouble. I’m going to assume Jack played maybe two minutes of that second quarter because he was in foul trouble.”
Glies led Neshannock with 16 points.
“He’s the guy that makes us good,” Corey said of Glies. “He had a heck of a first quarter. We were in a situation to feel out where to go in the second quarter. We did put him in when it got to double digits in that second quarter so we put Jack back in the game. It’s difficult to match them bucket for bucket without our go-to guy on the floor.”
Both teams netted 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Neshannock will take on Freedom in an away game on Friday while the Warriors will host Shenango. Tip-off for both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Union 83,
Avella 34
The Scotties jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter against Avella in an away game and never looked back.
Union led against the Eagles by 49 points at the end of the game to grab the Class 1-1A victory.
“I just appreciate how unselfish the kids were,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Games like this get out of hand and kids can get selfish. They worked the ball and shared it so I’m happy about that.”
Union netted 26 points to Avella’s eight in the first quarter and only continued the offensive hustle.
Matthew Stanley paced Union (4-0, 13-0) with 13 points while Cameron Taylor had 12 of his own. Stanley grabbed seven rebounds, nine assists and six steals while Taylor had five steals.
The Scotties ended the first half with a 56-14 lead against Avella (1-4, 3-13).
Union continued shooting lights out in the third quarter. Union posted 24 points to Avella’s six at the end of the third.
Union’s Kaden Fisher supplied six rebounds.
Riverside 50,
Ellwood City 47
The Wolverines fell apart in the fourth quarter and dropped a Section 1-3A home decision in overtime to the Panthers.
The teams were tied at 8 after one and Ellwood City Lincoln (3-3, 11-5) built a 22-12 lead at the break. The Wolverines extended the advantage to 37-22 going to the fourth quarter. Riverside forced the extra period by outscoring the Wolverines, 15-5, in the final frame.
Colten Crizer and Chris Smiley scored 11 points apiece to lead Ellwood City.
Nate Kolesar scored 17 points for Riverside (3-3, 5-10).
Northgate 70,
Laurel 40
The Spartans dropped a Section 1-2A road matchup to the Flames.
Laurel (2-3, 5-9) trailed just 20-17 after one quarter. However, Northgate increased the lead to 39-28 at the half. The Spartans were blanked in the third quarter, 18-0.
Laban Barker bucketed 12 points to pace Laurel.
Josh Williams poured in 30 points for Northgate.
The Spartans will entertain Union at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Greenville 59,
Wilmington 39
Anthony Reed scored 16 points for the Greyhounds in a home loss to the Trojans.
Colin Hill chipped in with 11 markers for the hosts.
Mason Vannoy paced Greenville with 15 points.
Wilmington visits Slippery Rock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Girls
Union 52,
Eden Christian 16
The Lady Scots broke the game open early and cruised to a Section 1-1A road win over Eden Christian.
Union (2-1, 7-6) led 19-6 after one quarter and 33-8 at the half.
Kylie Fruehstorfer netted 19 points for the Lady Scots and Kelly Cleaver contributed 15.
Hope Haring had eight markers to lead Eden Christian.
