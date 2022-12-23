The Union High boys basketball team was on fire from the perimeter Thursday.
The Scotties made 14 total 3-pointers, including seven by Peyton Lombardo, in a 79-37 WPIAL nonsection home win over Riverside.
Lombardo finished with a game-high 21 points, going 7 of 8 from behind the arc. He added five rebounds as well.
“We shot it really well; shoot good, look good,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Peyton can shoot it. If you give him an open look and his feet are set, he can knock it down. We’ll need that.”
Matt Stanley, the coach’s son, handed out seven assists with six steals to go with his nine markers for Union (4-0).
Nate Kolesar netted 19 points to pace Riverside (1-5).
“Our zone defense wasn’t very good,” Mark Stanley said. “We don’t play it very often. We definitely need to work on it.”
Laurel 69,
New Brighton 30
The Spartans cruised to a nonsection home victory over the Lions.
Laban Barker and Aidan Collins collected 16 points each for Laurel (2-3). Greg Preisser posted 14 markers for the winners.
The Spartans held a 19-9 lead after one quarter and increased it to 42-22 at the break. Laurel carried a 59-24 advantage into the final frame.
Girls
Freedom 56,
Shenango 48
The Lady Wildcats fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 1-2A road decision to the Lady Bulldogs.
Shenango (1-1, 5-2) trailed 14-6 after one quarter and 24-10 at the break.
“It was a hard-fought game,” second-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We dug ourselves a hole early, then we fought back.
“I couldn’t be more prouder of my kids. They competed. They gave it their all. We proved tonight that we belong with anyone in double-A.”
Janie Natale netted 16 points with seven rebounds for Shenango and Kylee Rubin recorded 14 markers and eight boards. Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 12 tallies and eight assists.
Freedom is now 2-0, 7-1.
Mohawk 53,
Sharpsville 41
Erynne Capalbo poured in a game-best 32 points to pace the Lady Warriors to a nonsection home win over the Blue Darlings.
Capalbo cashed in 12 of her markers in the fourth period for Mohawk (5-2).
A big second quarter keyed the Lady Warriors’ win.
Mohawk trailed 15-9 after one quarter. The Lady Warriors, turned it around in the second quarter and took a 26-20 lead at the half. Sharpsville cut the deficit to 35-30 going to the fourth quarter.
Deyani Revis followed Capalbo’s effort with 13 points.
Tori Kimpan tossed in 12 tallies for Sharpsville (2-5).
