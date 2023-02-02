The Laurel High wrestling team came up short in the WPIAL Class 2A dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday.
The Spartans defeated Central Valley, 57-12, in the first round courtesy of a slew of forfeits. Laurel’s John Andre, Braxton Carr, Thomas Hetzer, Charles Krepp, Grant MacKay and Ryan DiMuccio all won via forfeit against Central Valley.
The forfeit for MacKay marked his 150th career win on the mat.
“It’s just another milestone,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said of MacKay’s accomplishment. “It’s another mark on his things he wants to get done and he continues to knock them out.”
Nick Shaffer, Chase Tinstman and Coltin Hill won via pinfall against Central Valley, while Reid Ketzel grabbed a win for Laurel by decision.
In the quarterfinal, Laurel lost to Burrell, 39-19.
“We knew Burrell is a tough team. They’re just a really, really good team that we knew we’d have to go in there and battle,” Carmichael said. “I think our kids did their job. We gave them a match. I don’t know if they were ready for us as much as we were ready for them. It’s hard to be mad at your team or upset when they went out there and gave everything they had. You can’t deny that. I’m pretty pleased with what I saw tonight even in loss.”
Carr, Hetzer, and Hill won by decision for Laurel while MacKay grabbed a major decision victory. Krepp picked up the lone pinfall against Burrell.
Following are the first round results:
Laurel 57,
Central Valley 12
107 — Douglas Sutter (CV) won by forfeit.
114 — Antonio Boni (CV) pinned Alexis Brau
121 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by decision over Andrew Herbster, 8-5
127 — John Andre (L) won by forfeit
133 — Braxton Carr (L) won by forfeit
139 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by forfeit
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by forfeit
152 — Nick Shaffer (L) pinned Aiden Calvin in 3:07
160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit
172 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by forfeit
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Noah Taylor in 2:20
215 — No match
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Skylar Bundy in 1:10
Following are the quarterfinal results:
Burrell 39,
Laurel 19
107 — Cameron Baker (B) won by forfeit
114 — Luca Rosa (B) pinned Reid Ketzel in 1:09
121 — Julian Bertucci (B) won forfeit
127 — Braxton Carr (L) won by decision over Calio Zanella, 5-3
133 — Cooper Hornack (B) pinned Ashton Campbell in 1:46
139 — Nico Ferra (B) pinned Noah Spencer in 1:00
145 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by decision over Anthony Barbieri, 3-2
152 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Shawn Oden in 1:45
160 — Nico Zanella (B) won by decision over William Moore, 6-0
172 — Grant MacKay (L) won by major decision over Isaac Lacinski, 21-8
189 — Cameron Martin (B) won by decision over Ryan DiMuccio, 9-3
215 — Luke Boylan (B) won by decision over Chase Tinstman, 3-0
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by decision over Ian Quinn, 2-1
Moniteau 61,
Laurel 42
The Spartans started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a nonsection road matchup to the Warriors.
Laurel (5-13) trailed 15-6 after one quarter and 26-16 at the half. The Spartans were down 42-30 after three periods.
Laban Barker scored 23 points to lead Laurel, 14 of which came in the third quarter. Landon Smith was next with six points.
Andrew Zepeda and Colton Thomas tossed in 12 tallies each for Moniteau.
Bowling
New Castle teams sweep
The Red Hurricane boys and girls bowling teams picked up 7-0 wins over Rochester at Baden Bowl to finish out the regular season.
The Lady ‘Canes defeated the Lady Rams 7-0 to finish the season at 10-0. The New Castle girls have won 24 consecutive matches over the past three seasons. Leading the way was Danika Wagner with the high game of 168 and high series of 496.
The Lady ‘Canes will compete on Feb. 11 at the MAC championships and February 16 at WPIBL district team championships.
Cam Italia had the high series of 551, Cash Buckley had the high game of 208 and Jonah Clare also went over 200 with a 203 game for the New Castle boys. The boys finish the season 7-3 and in second place the the WPIBL Northwest section. The boys have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history.
The ‘Canes will return to the lanes Feb. 11 and WPIBL district championships on Feb. 15.
