The Laurel High girls basketball team continues to roll.
Johnna Hill tossed in 20 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a 50-37 nonsection home victory over Sharpsville on Saturday.
It’s the fifth straight win for Laurel (5-1).
“We’re still finding our identity,” second-year Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “We came out and set the tone early.
“Our defense was much more intense and aggressive. I was very pleased with that. Overall, I saw a lot of improvement in our offensive execution and ball movement. We did a lot better job in being patient.
Hill scored 12 of her markers in the first half for the Lady Spartans.
“Johnna has been playing really strong inside. She has a rhythm in her shooting right now. She’s taking it to the hole and shooting with confidence.”
Regan Atkins added 10 tallies for the winners.
Chasie Fry paced Sharpsville with 20 points.
Union 58, Monessen 29
The Lady Scots put the game away early in a nonsection home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Union (2-2) led 17-3 after the first quarter and 37-11 at the half.
Kelly Cleaver scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Scots and Zoe Lepri was next with 10.
Na’Jaziah Carter netted 13 markers for Monessen (2-2).
Boys Greenville 71, Laurel 58
The Spartans came up short in a nonsection road decision against the Trojans.
Laurel (1-3) trailed 14-10 after the first quarter and 37-28 at the half. Greenville pushed the lead to 55-41 going to the final frame.
Laban Barker recorded 27 points for the Spartans and Greg Preisser posted 17.
Barker notched 12 of his tallies in the second stanza. Five of Preisser’s six field goals were 3-pointers.
Logan Lentz led the Trojans with 18 points.
