The Laurel High girls basketball team kept pace with Neshannock in a quest to win the section championship.
The Lady Spartans rolled to a 56-22 WPIAL Section 1-3A win over visiting Riverside on Monday night.
Laurel (8-1 section, 18-2 overall) is tied for first place in the section with Neshannock (8-1, 14-6). The Lady Lancers hung on for a 48-44 road decision over Mohawk.
Riverside (1-8, 4-14) scored the game’s first four points and trailed just 12-8 after one quarter. The Lady Panthers cut it to 12-10 early in the second quarter. However, Laurel closed the half on an 18-0 run to put the game away.
Regan Atkins netted 23 points for the Lady Spartans and Danielle Pontius chipped in with 11. Atkins scored 14 of her points in the first half.
Gigi Finch tossed in six points to lead Riverside.
Laurel is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ellwood City.
Beaver Falls 65,
Ellwood City 44
The Lady Wolverines were eliminated from playoff contention with a Section 1-3A road loss to the Lady Tigers.
A win would have clinched a playoff berth for Ellwood City Lincoln (2-7, 8-13), which came in tied with Beaver Falls (3-6, 8-10) for the fourth and final playoff berth. Even if the Lady Wolverines win their final league matchup and the Lady Tigers lose, Beaver Falls would advance by virtue of a season sweep.
Claire Noble scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter for the Lady Wolverines.
Ellwood City went on a 7-0 run to go up 30-25 late in the first half. However, Beaver Falls closed the half on a 9-0 run for a 34-30 margin at the break.
The Lady Tigers took control with a 6-0 run to open the second half.
Avina Norman notched 15 points to pace Beaver Falls.
Ellwood City turned the ball over 29 times.
The Lady Wolverines close out the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Laurel.
Wilmington 46,
Grove City 40
The Lady Greyhounds turned it around in the second quarter and hung on for a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road win over the Lady Eagles.
Wilmington (8-1, 16-3) trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, before rallying for a 21-20 lead at the half. The Lady Greyhounds held a 35-27 advantage going to the final frame.
“The first quarter we came out sluggish, a little slow,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “I’ll give Grove City a lot of credit. They came out in a box-and-one.
“Once we settled down, we let our defense do the work in the second and third quarters. We got into a rhythm and the shots started falling.”
Lia Krarup scored 19 points to pace Wilmington. Reese Bruckner, Maelee Whiting and Kayah Brewer scored six markers each for the Lady Greyhounds. Whiting and Brewer grabbed six rebounds apiece for the Lady Greyhounds, while Annalee Gardner posted three steals.
Maya Jeckavitch collected team highs with eight rebounds and four assists for the winners.
Wilmington entertains Sharon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
