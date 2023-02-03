Lia Krarup helped pave the Wilmington High girls basketball team to a win Thursday night.
Krarup scored 13 of her game-high 30 points in the second quarter to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 66-31 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home win over the Hornettes.
Krarup was 12 of 24 from the field with five steals. She added nine of her points in the third quarter.
“We caught fire in the second quarter,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We found Lia and she was draining her shots. When she’s shooting like she was tonight, we can be a tough team to beat.”
Reese Bruckner bucketed 10 points for the Lady Greyhounds (7-1 region, 15-3 overall) and Sarah Dieter delivered nine. Maya Jeckavitch handed out seven assists with six rebounds and Maelee Whiting collected five rebounds.
Wilmington visits Grove City at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Shenango 69,
South Side Beaver 51
The Lady Wildcats took control in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Rams.
Shenango (10-1, 17-4) led 12-8 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 38-22 at the break.
“We took care of business,” Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We came out sloppy. Defensively, we were not aggressive. We were lucky to get out of there with a win.”
Kylee Rubin paced Shenango with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Emilee Fedrizzi added 20 markers, 12 assists and eight steals.
Madison Long and Amara DeFrank delivered nine points each for the winners.
The Lady Wildcats return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Sewickley Academy. There will be no JV game played.
Laurel 60,
Beaver Falls 39
The Lady Spartans cruised to a Section 1-3A road victory over the Lady Tigers.
Regan Atkins led four Laurel (7-1, 16-2) players in double figures with 21 points. Danielle Pontius posted 13 markers, while Joselyn Fortuna and Kendra Ruperto recorded 11 apiece.
Avina Norman netted 14 points to lead Beaver Falls (2-6, 7-10).
The Lady Spartans will travel to Sewickley Academy to take on Freedom at 3 p.m. Saturday in a contest at the Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy Tournament.
Neshannock 65,
Riverside 32
The Lady Lancers raced to a 22-6 lead after one quarter and cruised to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Panthers.
Neshannock (7-1, 13-6) increased the margin to 45-17 at the break.
Mairan Haggerty posted a game-high 23 points for the Lady Lancers and Megan Pallerino chipped in with 14. Haggerty was 8 of 11 from the field with five rebounds, while Pallerino grabbed a team-high nine boards.
Camdyn Cole handed out seven assists for Neshannock and Payton Newman notched six boards and four steals. The Lady Lancers were 21 of 40 from the floor.
“We started off really well. There were some areas where we are getting much better,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Defensively, were playing hard and rebounding the ball and running the floor.
“I’m really pleased with the way we played. Hopefully, we can continue on that track.”
Gigi Finch tossed in nine points to lead Riverside.
The Lady Lancers will travel to Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
North Hills 59,
New Castle 50
The Lady ‘Canes trailed by nine after one quarter and dropped a Section 2-5A road matchup to the Lady Indians.
New Castle (1-10, 4-15) fell behind 19-10 after the first quarter and closed to 29-22 at the break. North Hills (1-9, 6-13) carried a 42-35 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t getting back on defense,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We were lazy on defense, losing our man a lot in the first quarter. We gave them the momentum early.
“(Armani) Walker and (Raegan) Hudson picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. We adjusted a few things. We kept the fouls low. It’s so tough. Each night, we’re going up against two or three people that are 6-(foot)-2. You can’t give teams that edge in that first quarter. It’s hard to play from behind.”
Rihanna Boice scored a team-best 18 points with 11 rebounds for New Castle, while Diamond Richardson recorded 15 markers. Neena Flora followed with seven points and five assists.
The Lady ‘Canes are back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they host Hopewell. It will be varsity only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.