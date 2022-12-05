Raegan Hudson delivered in the clutch for the New Castle High girls basketball team Monday night.
Hudson made two free throws with seven seconds to break a tie and lift the Lady ‘Canes to a 44-42 nonsection road win over West Allegheny.
Hudson grabbed a rebound and was fouled with seven seconds left and the score deadlocked at 42.
“Raegan Hudson is a gamer,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “I knew they were going in.
“She got five tipped balls before that. I knew once she got to the foul line, they were going in. I had all the confidence in the world they were going in.”
Armani Walker paced the Lady ‘Canes (2-1) with 17 points and Rihanna Boice was next with 14. Hudson chipped in with nine.
New Castle was 23 of 27 from the free-throw line.
“That was definitely much better than what we saw the last two games,” DiNardo-Joseph said of the team’s foul shooting. “We knew getting to the free-throw line and putting them in was a key.
“I’m proud of the girls. Free throws make a big difference in the end.”
The Lady ‘Canes were coming off a 51-36 loss to Shenango on Saturday.
“This was definitely a good bounce back for us,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We had a good game plan going into the game.
“This was our first 5A matchup on the road. We started slow again. We have to play our game and hit our spots. We pressed some in the second half and it turned into our favor. We forced some turnovers that ultimately turned into points.”
Greensburg C.C. 61,
Neshannock 56
The Lady Lancers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Lady Centurions in a nonconference home matchup.
“I don’t even have words. Our defense was so poor. They attacked the basket anytime they wanted,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “There were seven attacks to the basket with no help on defense. They scored 14 that way and we gave 16 points off of turnovers. We had three turnovers in the first half and 12 in the second.”
Greensburg Central Catholic had 30 rebounds to Neshannock’s 22.
Megan Pallerino paced Neshannock (2-1) with 17 points. Aaralyn Nogay netted 13 points while Mairan Haggerty had 12 of her own for the Lady Lancers.
Wilmington 67,
Meadville 30
The Lady Greyhounds started out with a big first quarter en route to a road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
“One of the things we kind of stressed was to start fast,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “I thought we did a really nice job of pushing the tempo and scoring 27 points in the first quarter. Lia (Krarup) had 12 points in the first quarter alone. It was an all around good performance by the Greyhounds.”
Krarup led Wilmington (2-1) with 22 points. Reese Bruckner contributed nine points, while Annalee Gardner and Karah Deal had eight each.
Jeckavitch has been trying to implement a faster-paced style of offense and an aggressive defense this season.
“It went very well tonight,” Jeckavitch said of the game plan. “We do get a little sloppy at times but I thought in general our condition is very good where the girls know what the expectations are and are enjoying the kind of style we’re playing at. When you get eight or nine different girls in the box score it’s nice to see the contributions starting to pay off from the younger girls and older girls as well.”
Boys
Ellwood City 61,
Laurel 46
The Wolverines used a big second half to knock off the Spartans in the final game of the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
Ellwood City (3-0) held a 31-29 lead at the half. The Wolverines outscored the hosts, 30-17, in the second half to pull away.
Joe Roth poured in a game-high 33 points to pace Ellwood City Lincoln.
Laban Barker led Laurel (1-1) with 23 points and Greg Preisser was next with 14.
