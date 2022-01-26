The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team picked up a hard-fought victory Tuesday night.
The Wolverines led by four points after three quarters and hung on for a 47-38 WPIAL nonsection road win over Shenango.
“Our effort was there. We played hard,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We took them down to the wire.
“We needed to come up with a couple of plays down the stretch.”
Joseph Roth led all scorers with 16 points for Ellwood City Lincoln and his brother Alexander Roth was next with 15. Steve Antuono added 10. The Wolverines are a Class 3A member.
Dalton Peters posted 13 markers and 10 rebounds for Class 2A Shenango. Brody McQuiston chipped in with 10 boards.
Union 68,
Mohawk 22
The Scotties took charge in the second quarter for a nonsection home win over the Warriors.
Union (14-2) pushed a 14-8 lead to 40-18 at the half. The Scotties held a 62-20 lead going to the fourth.
“I like how Mohawk came out,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “They came out playing hard. We just wore them down. We were able to get out in front. The first quarter, we came out kind of sluggish. But that’s because of how they were playing.”
Matthew Stanley netted a game-best 20 points, to go with seven steals and six assists. Peyton Lombardo contributed 14 markers.
Braylon Thomas and Jamel Mitchell pulled down six rebounds each for the winners, while Kaden Fisher added five steals to go with his nine markers for the hosts.
Keigan Hopper notched 11 points for Mohawk (3-12).
Hickory 72,
Wilmington 24
The Greyhounds struggled in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home matchup to the Hornets.
Wilmington (0-8, 1-13) trailed 25-7 after the first quarter and 46-11 at the half.
Damien Micco tossed in 12 markers for the Greyhounds.
Hickory is now 7-1, 11-4.
Girls
Beaver 64,
New Castle 23
The Lady ‘Canes got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 2-4A road decision to the Lady Bobcats.
New Castle (1-8, 4-9) was down 17-7 after one stanza and 39-12 at the half.
“Going up against the teams in our section, we have to be ready to go,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “I thought we had a few good days of practice. We got out there and we turned the ball over.
“You can’t turn it over 25 or 30 times against a team like Beaver. We have to keep working on us.”
Aayanni Hudson scored nine points to lead New Castle.
Payton List posted 18 points to lead Beaver (5-1, 8-3).
Mohawk 59,
Beaver Falls 50
The Lady Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Tigers.
Mohawk (4-3, 5-9) trailed 11-6 after the first quarter before claiming a 26-25 advantage at the break. Beaver Falls (2-5, 3-9) put together a strong third quarter to forge a 44-41 lead going to the final frame.
Natalie Lape netted a game-high 23 points for the Lady Warriors and Alexa Kadilak collected 15. Erynne Capalbo was next with 12.
Carla Brown scored 14 points for Beaver Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.