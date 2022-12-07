Isaiah Boice delivered a big performance for the New Castle High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
Boice scored a team-high 18 points to lift the Red Hurricane to a 71-43 nonsection win over Kiski at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Boice also led New Castle (2-0 overall) in 3-pointers with three. The ‘Canes had a total of 14 3-pointers in the game.
Jonathan Anderson and Da’Jaun Young supplied 14 points each for New Castle.
Mercer 57,
Wilmington 46
The Mustangs started strong and held on for a District 10 road win over the Greyhounds.
Mercer led 10-5 after the first quarter and 27-14 at the half.
Anthony Reed recorded 19 points for Wilmington (1-0) and Ben Miller was next with 10.
Jake Mattocks tossed in 16 markers for the Mustangs. Mohawk 65, Blackhawk 60
Bobby Fadden poured in 33 points to pace the Warriors to a nonsection home win over the Cougars.
Jay Wrona was next with 16 markers for Mohawk (3-0).
The teams were tied at 14 after one quarter before the Warriors pulled ahead, 36-28, at the break. The Cougars carried a 46-35 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mohawk outscored the visitors, 20-14, in the final eight minutes to pick up the victory.
Zach Oliver notched 19 points for Blackhawk (2-1).
Girls Shenango 54, Union 48.
The Lady Wildcats held on for a nonsection road win over the Lady Scots.
“It was an old-school Lawrence County rivalry game,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “It was high energy and high intensity on both ends. I thought both teams played really well.”
Janie Natale paced Shenango (3-0) with 18 points. Kylee Rubin contributed 15 rebounds while Emilee Fedrizzi grabbed nine assists for the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango struggled at the charity stripe early in the game.
“We struggled from the foul line early. We missed our first nine free throws,” LaRocco said. “Then, Emilee goes eight for eight and Kylee Rubin had two huge ones down the stretch. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We battled on the road and they had a big victory for themselves.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer led Union (0-1) with 20 points. Fruehstorfer drained four 3-pointers and had five steals.
Zoe Lepri pulled down seven rebounds, while Kelly Cleaver produced four assists and three blocks.
