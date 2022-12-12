Jonathan Anderson came up clutch for the New Castle High boys basketball team on Saturday.
Anderson had a team-high 23 points to lead the Red Hurricane to a 56-36 nonconference home win over Armstrong in The Clash at New Castle Tournament.
“I think Jonathan got us out of the gate early with his pressure defense and got the ball in the right hands at the right times,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “He really played an all-around, really well basketball game for us.”
Anderson chipped in five 3-pointers for New Castle (3-0 overall). Ralphie Blundo and Isaiah Boice had three and two 3-pointers, respectively.
Boice was the second-best shooter of the night for the ‘Canes with a total of 13 points.
“I think (Armstrong) was a good team that came in 4-0 and we were excited for the opportunity to play them,” Ralph Blundo said. “Now it’s time to get ready for what’s next.”
Ellwood City 46,
Shenango 41
The Wolverines remained undefeated after a nonconference victory over Shenango at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Joseph Roth paced Ellwood City (5-0) with 25 points while Brody McQuiston led the Wildcats (2-1) with 16.
The Wolverines shined at the charity stripe by making 14 of 20 shots. Shenango only had 10 attempts at the free-throw line and made seven.
Union 52,
Fairview 43
The Scotties defeated Fairview in a nonconference contest at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House on Sunday. It was the season opener for Union.
Lucas Stanley paced the Scotties with 13 points and five rebounds. Elijah Booker supplied four assists and Matthew Stanley had four steals for Union.
Neshannock 68,
West Middlesex 47
The Lancers took charge in the second and third quarters in a nonsection win over the Big Reds at New Castle.
West Middlesex led 15-13 after the first quarter. Neshannock regrouped and held a 33-23 lead at the half. The Lancers stretched the margin to 53-34 going to the fourth quarter.
Jack Glies paced all scorers with 21 points for Neshannock. David Kwiat was next with 13.
East Liverpool (Ohio) 55,
Laurel 47
The Spartans fell short against the Potters at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Attempts to reach Laurel coach Ken Locke for the box score and game information were unsuccessful.
Girls basketball
Shenango 49,
Neshannock 47
Emilee Fedrizzi helped lead Shenango past Neshannock in a nonsection clash at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Fedrizzi recorded 19 points for the Lady Wildcats.
“It was the second rivalry game we played in the week,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Although both teams were playing hard and it came right down to the wire. It’s nice to get that win and head into section play next week.
“We’re far from perfect but we’re winning which is a good thing. I was out of timeouts with two minutes left; they won despite of what I did and that’s the sign of having good players and a good team. Fedrizzi at the end had 10 in the fourth. She scored 10 in a row at one point. She played well.”
Kylee Rubin netted 11 points and had 10 rebounds for a double-double while Janie Natale had seven rebounds for Shenango (4-0).
Mairan Haggerty paced the Lady Lancers (2-2) with 24 points.
Mohawk 41,
New Castle 30
The Lady Warriors improved to 3-0 with a nonsection win over New Castle at The Clash at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Alexa Kadilak chipped in 14 points to lead Mohawk, while Erynne Capalbo had 12. Kadilak had three 3-pointers in the game.
New Castle’s (2-3) Neena Flora had three 3-pointers of her own and paced her team with 10 points.
Winchester Thurston 49,
Ellwood City 41
The Lady Wolverines’ comeback fell short in dropping the final game of the St. Joseph Tipoff Tournament.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-2) trailed 17-9 after the first quarter and 30-20 at the half. The Lady Wolverines were down 42-29 after three periods.
Kayla Jones netted 18 points for Ellwood City.
Laurel 40,
Union 32
The Lady Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a win over the Lady Scots at New Castle.
Laurel (3-1) led 27-25 after three quarters.
Johnna Hill netted 13 points for the Lady Spartans and Regan Atkins was next with 11.
Kelly Cleaver contributed 11 markers for Union (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.