Joseph Roth made quite the splash in basketball and swimming for the 2022-23 season. The Ellwood City Lincoln junior competed in basketball, swimming and baseball.
Roth captured back-to-back state gold in swimming and juggled being a dominate force on the hardwood at the same time.
For his efforts, Roth was named the runner up for Lawrence County Athlete of the Year.
The junior broke 1,000 career points on the hardwood and ended the season with 601 total points.
The junior forward averaged 30.1 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. He was named First Team in Section 1-3A and also player of the year.
Roth was instrumental in giving the Wolverines an overall record of 15-8 for the 2022-23 season. Roth also captured Second Team All-State in Class 3A.
Roth will enter his senior season of basketball with 1,425 points.
Roth was juggling competing on the hardwood and in swimming at the same time this season. Although Ellwood City came up short in grabbing a basketball championship, Roth secured WPIAL and state gold in swimming.
Roth swam via a co-op with Riverside. He won four medals and set a meet record in the WPIAL 2A swimming championship.
Roth took gold in the 100-yard backstroke in 49.40. The time broke was his own previous record.
Roth also went on to capture WPIAL silver in the 50-yard freestyle (21.29), silver in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:26.37) and bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:12.68).
At the PIAA Class 2A meet, Roth claimed back-to-back gold in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.66. Roth holds the state record for the 100-yard backstroke at 48.44.
