Joseph Roth set a record and took gold in the PIAA Class 2A 100-yard backstroke last year. This year, he successfully defended that state title.
Roth claimed back-to-back PIAA gold in the 100-yard backstroke after recording a time of 48.66 at Bucknell University on Thursday. Roth holds the state record for the 100-yard backstroke at 48.44.
“It kind of set in that night,” Roth said of winning. “It was just like the same as last year. I went a little slower, but I was happy with it all. It was kind of weird because I was feeling good that morning. I didn’t go as fast as I wanted to. I got the job done and even did good in the relay. I did good there so I was happy with the whole meet.”
For his efforts, Roth was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“It was well deserved,” Riverside coach Gwen Nulph said of Roth taking gold. “He’s a hard worker. You really couldn’t ask for anything more. I was hopeful he could do it again and it was hard work that paid off. It probably helped that he wasn’t playing as much basketball as he did last year. That played a big part because I think he was able to spend a little more time in the pool and dedicate a few extra hours there.”
Although Roth attends Ellwood City Lincoln High, he competes in swimming for Riverside as part of a co-op program.
“I’ve been in the swimming club with all of those people when I was little,” Roth said. “I was really close with them. (Gwen) Nulph was my club head coach and we’ve known them all and been together for 10 years now.”
A son of Denise and Rick Roth, the junior has been swimming close to 11 years now. He credits his older brother, Alexander Roth, for getting him into the sport.
“My older brother, Alexander, he started a year before me,” Roth said. “I went to a couple of meets, he enjoyed it and I decided to give it a try.”
Roth had the task of juggling playing basketball for Ellwood City while competing in swimming for Riverside throughout the season.
“It’s gotten a lot easier than back in the day,” Roth said. “Both of our coaches (Nulph and Scott Dibble), they talk through it and make sure there’s no conflicts. It was really good this year. They make sure they make it easy on me.”
“He has good leadership qualities and I think that comes into play too when you ask about (competing in) multiple sports,” Nulph said. “I think that’s something that’s helpful because you have something to compare. Maybe he likes something he sees on the basketball team and he brings it to the swim team. He used to be pretty quiet. After his brother Alex graduated, he came out of his shell which is fun to see. He’s taking a leadership role.”
Roth commented about the differences on winning the first state title compared to the second one.
“The first championship, it was my freshman year, I lost by .02 (seconds). I knew I was able to go there and give it a race. I wasn’t expecting to drop as much as I did. It was trying to win it all. I got two relay championships along with it,” Roth said. “I was just going. I knew I could win (the second championship). I was the only person to break 50 (seconds) in the prelims. I just knew I had to defend my title and make sure I’m number one there.”
Nulph commented on the mental aspect of swimming.
“Swimming is mental. Its unlike other sports. When you’re on the basketball court you have teams and players and all feeding on one another. When you’re the lone man in the pool you have to be confident and he is,” Nulph said. “He’s confident in his training and his swims. It takes some competition there to be pushing you faster. If you don’t have the challenges then its easy to back off when you don’t have to go as fast. It’s different. Swimming is a team sport, but it’s individualized as well.”
Roth is constantly improving to become a well-rounded swimmer.
“I always wanted to try and get really good at all four strokes. I’m good at them all. One year, I excelled at the backstroke and continued to do so,” Roth said. “I want the 50-yard (championship), but it’s going to be really tough. All freestyle, I try to get really good at so I can be a really solid swimming.”
“As a coach, I try to give them a variety. There were some coaches who might rank their workouts. I coached Joe since he was eight and not often do I give him the same workout,” Nulph said. “I try to give him something all the time with variation so they don’t get bored. There’s always something that I try to change whether it be a speed, maybe it’s tempo work, speed work or distance training. You try do do different variables for swimmers and that’s how they swim mentally.”
Nulph commented on Roth’s personality and what he brings to the table for Riverside.
“Other than being a little quiet...I would say he’s very supportive of his teammates and encourages others. Even the kids that definitely cannot perform at this level, he will help talk to them, help with their technique at times and point things out to help them understand,” Nulph said. “I use him for demonstrations too. He’ll point something out underneath the water. I think he would make a good coach one day. Joe sees things other don’t see. I would say that’s something that not all kids have.”
Roth was just .22 seconds shy of hitting his previous state record this season.
“I just make the records unattainable just so my name can be as long as possible.” Roth said.
Roth wants to compete in swimming at the collegiate level but is currently undecided on a college.
“I would say he keeps me on my toes. I always try to stay one step ahead of him. He’s a big athlete, all American, one of the highest levels that I’ve coached,” Nulph said. “When you have an athlete like that, it teaches me that there’s always room for me to grow. To try and get him to the next level. It’s taking a microscope to the technique. It might not be visible to you, but to me it’s about getting him to the next level. There’s always still something to learn. When you have an athlete at that level you always want to be thinking, ‘What can I do better to make him better?’”
