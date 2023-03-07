Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Joseph Roth excelled in the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championship.
Roth, a junior who swims via a co-op for Riverside, won four medals — including setting a meet record — in the district championship meet. The event was held at Pitt’s Trees Pool.
The Panthers took fifth place in the team standings with 162 points.
Roth won a gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke in 49.40. The time broke his own previous record.
Roth claimed a silver medal in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.29.
In relay action, Roth grabbed a silver medal and a bronze medal.
Riverside’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad took second in 1:26.37. The team was made up of Ryan Turner, Sam Kline, Michael Styn and Roth.
The Panthers’ 400-yard freestyle relay placed third in 3:12.68. The team was comprised of Turner, Kline, Styn and Roth.
The PIAA swimming championships are set for March 15 through March 18 at Bucknell University. Only the champion in each event at all of the district championship meets earned an automatic bid to the PIAA meet.
The PIAA Class 2A swimming and diving championship will be held March 15 and March 16. The top eight finishers in each event at the state meet earn medals.
