Boys Basketball: Ellwood City vs. Avonworth

Ellwood City’s Joesph Roth drives toward the basket against Avonworth.

 FILE | NEWS

Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Joseph Roth claimed a prestigious award on Thursday.

The sophomore had a standout season on the hardwood for the Wolverines and captured third-team status on the Class 3A All-State Team.

“Im real excited because last year I didn’t make it,” Roth said. “It’s an improvement from last year.”

“I actually thought that Joe had a chance to get that last year based on the success we had and the year we had,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said. “I’m so happy I’m getting this news to be honest with you. It’s a reflection on Joe and the kid he is and the success he’s had in Ellwood City.”

The starting 6-foot-5 center for Ellwood City helped his team claim the first section title in the school’s history. The Wolverines would not return for a shot a WPIAL gold this season after being eliminated in the playoff quarterfinals by Avonworth, 66-55.

“It was a great season,” Roth said.”It didn’t end how we wanted it to but it was still our first section title in school history so I’m not mad about that.”

Roth appeared in 26 games this season for Ellwood City and netted a total of 458 points. Roth averaged 17.6 per game, was 68.3 percent from the free-throw line and chipped in 11 3-pointers.

“I tell everyone that talks to me about Joe that he just changed the game,” Antuono said. “He can change the game so much without scoring. His presence, his help defensively, his body in the paint. He took us over the top.”

Aside from basketball, Roth is a triple threat in athletics. He also competes in swimming and baseball.

“It’s real exhausting but when I’m in the moment I just don’t really mind it,” Roth said. “I can pull through and do everything. I don’t get tired of it because I love every sport.”

Roth attends Ellwood City but swims for Riverside as part of a co-op program. Roth grabbed PIAA gold in the 100-yard backstroke this year and broke a seven-year state record in the process.

“He’s a special kid, he’s a high-level swimmer, he plays basketball at a high level. He’s a WPIAL champion at Ellwood City and he changed our team,” Antuono said. “He changed the complexion of our team. More importantly than anything, Joe is very coachable and a great young man. That’s what makes me most proud of him.”

2021-22 CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Saraj Ali, 6' 5", senior, Loyalsock Township (Player of the Year)

Brendan Boyle, 5' 11", senior, Notre Dame-Green Pond

IV Pettit, 6' 2", senior, Devon Prep

Ty Barrett, 6' senior, Troy Area

Patrick Haigh, 6' 2", junior, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Makhai Valentine, 6' 3", junior, Steel Valley

SECOND TEAM

Zion Stanford, 6' 5", junior, West Catholic

Easton Fulmer, 6' 1", senior, Franklin

Justice Shoats, 6', senior, Holy Redeemer

Lucas Orchard, 6' 4", junior, Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6' 5", senior, Executive Education Academy Charter

Khalif Crawley Jr., 6' 8", senior, Math Civics and Sciences Charter

THIRD TEAM

Bryce Epps, 5' 11", junior, South Allegheny

Adam "Budd" Clark, 5' 9", junior, West Catholic

Joseph Roth, 6' 5", senior, Ellwood City

Donovan Walker, 6' 1", junior, Aliquippa

Jacen Holloway, 6' 3", junior, Devon Prep

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6' 3", junior, West Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Fisher, Devon Prep

cpattison@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.