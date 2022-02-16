It’s a major milestone to break 1,000 points in a high school career on the basketball court.
It’s another milestone to contribute to your team capturing the program’s first section championship.
For Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Alexander Roth, he did both of those things in the same night.
“He has had one of the best years that I can think of for a high school player,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said. “He’s scoring at all three levels and he does it pretty much consistently night in and night out. I always say about Alexander, ‘He is a gamer.’ I’ve just come to expect that from him.
“He’s a senior leader and he’s a gamer. I knew over the summer he worked on putting the ball on the floor. Now he’s become more than just a shooter.”
Roth went on to net 20 points and grab four rebounds in a 57-31 victory over Mohawk. Roth grabbed his 1,000-point milestone and the WPIAL Section 1-3A crown for the Wolverines on the same night.
“It was crazy. It felt actually like unreal because all of the hard work we all put in day in and day out through the summers; all the off time,” Roth said. “Hitting a thousand it’s a big accomplishment and it didn’t really feel real because in my mind I wasn’t really thinking about it. As soon as I hit it, it was just like an ‘Oh, okay, I got it, but onto the next thing.’
“The thousand points it didn’t feel real but that section title...going undefeated in our section and beating Mohawk it was great. All teams in our section are good and beating all of them is really tough and what we did was unreal.”
For his efforts, Roth was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Roth scored 14 points with four rebounds and four assists in a 65-52 win over Beaver falls.
“Beaver Falls was a hard-fought battle. We all just played tough. We all work on our games every game,” Roth said. “Beaver Falls was definitely a big eye-opener for us.”
Roth went on to put up 17 points with seven rebounds against Laurel in a 48-39 victory.
“Laurel, we were without Joe (Roth) so me and a few other big guys had to step up our game because filling Joe’s role is a lot harder than I thought actually,” Roth said. “We tried to get bigger and get more rebounds because you can’t always rely on Joe. We were trying to work on other parts of our games. Rebounding and dribbling was also another thing I was trying to work on during that Laurel game like driving to the basket.”
Joesph Roth, a sophomore, is the younger brother of the 6-foot-2 senior. The older Roth commented playing with his sibling has pros and cons.
“You expect so much from your younger brother,” the older Roth said. “Missed layups you get on him. Like I said, against Laurel I tried filling his role and I finally realized what he goes through during the game and I give him a lot of credit for it. Obviously, pros and cons because I have such high expectations for him and whenever he doesn’t meet them I get a little angry.”
Aside from the dynamic of playing alongside his sibling, Alexander Roth is one of nine seniors who plays for the Wolverines.
“We’ve all been together since I moved here,” Alexander Roth said. “These are like brothers to me. These seniors they work their butts off everyday. In the summer they’ve been with us the whole ride. It might not show and they might not get in the games but at practice they’re working hard and they’re making us better.”
Ellwood City finished undefeated in its section at 10-0 and ended the regular season with an overall record of 20-2. Alexander Roth summarized his senior season with the Wolverines with two words — being unselfish.
“We pass the ball a lot, we find the open guy” he said said. “Like I said, we all work hard and we have good chemistry.”
“Here’s a kid, that I think, what all of these guys have done for me is they bless me to enjoy this ride with them,” Antuono said. “I feel like we all do our part. I always talk about doing what we can control. I really try to give them my personal best effort and they bought into that. When we part, whatever happens win or lose, I think these kids, these senior leaders will remember that. Obviously, what we did last year, when no one thought we could do it, and to be quite honest with you what we’re trying to do this year. There’s great teams that can’t win a championship and we were blessed to do it last year and we’re trying to do it again.”
Aside from hoops, Alexander Roth also plays baseball for Ellwood City. During the basketball season, both Roths compete in swimming with a co-operative agreement with Riverside while balancing basketball.
“It’s definitely hard. As soon as I get home it’s eating and sleeping. That’s how I really deal with it,” Roth said. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re young,’ but I’m burning a lot of calories. Through the years I’ve gotten better with dealing with it. My freshman year was rough because it was the first time my body has ever been through that. Now it’s my senior year, I know what I need to do and how to do it.”
A son of Denise and Fredrick Roth, the older Roth has been playing basketball since the second grade. Roth plays both guard and forward for the Wolverines.
“I don’t really mind any of them,” Roth said, commenting on if he prefers one position to the other. “I’ll go by guard or go by forward just because it makes me feel like I can do a lot more than just one position.”
Alexander Roth’s motivators on the court are his team and his parents.
“I try to meet my parents’ expectations, which is going out there and playing hard; giving it one hundred percent,” Roth said. “Also, the team. I never want to give up on the team. They’ve been with me through everything.”
As of now, Alexander Roth has no official offers to play basketball or compete in swimming at the collegiate level but is open to playing either one.
“When Alexander first started as a ninth grader, his dribbling was weaker at that time,” Antuono said. “We’d always talk about, ‘Instead of just being a shooter, being one dimensional, you could be so dangerous. You’re tall, you’re long, you’re lanky, putting the ball on the floor, a post player, outside player,’ because his shot is just pure. He’s done that and he’s worked at that. He’s gotten bigger, stronger, more skilled and definitely more comfortable and confident putting the ball on the floor.”
