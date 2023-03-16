Joseph Roth successfully defended his state title on Thursday.
Roth, a junior, secured PIAA Class 2A gold for the second consecutive year in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.66 seconds at Bucknell University. Last year, Roth took gold in the 100-yard backstroke and set a new state record in the event with a time of 48.44 seconds.
Roth attends Ellwood City Lincoln High but swims for Riverside as part of a co-op program between the Panthers and Ellwood City.
At the WPIAL championship meet, Roth won four medals — including setting a meet record.
Roth won a gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke in 49.40. The time broke his own previous record.
Roth claimed a silver medal in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.29.
In relay action, Roth grabbed a silver medal and a bronze medal.
Riverside’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad took second in 1:26.37. The team was made up of Ryan Turner, Sam Kline, Michael Styn and Roth.
The Panthers’ 400-yard freestyle relay placed third in 3:12.68. The team was comprised of Turner, Kline, Styn and Roth.
