The Ellwood City Lincoln High brothers tandem of Joseph Roth and Alexander Roth excelled at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
The event was held at Bucknell University on Friday and Saturday. The duo swims for Riverside via a co-op.
Joseph Roth finished second in the 50-yard freestyle, by just one-hundredth of a second. He also set a PIAA record time of 48.44 in claiming gold in the 100 backstroke. The record stood for seven years.
Joseph Roth teamed up with Alexander Roth on the Panthers’ 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle. Both teams captured gold.
Alexander Roth took seventh place in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
