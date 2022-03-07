PITTSBURGH — Ellwood City Lincoln High swimmers Alexander Roth and his brother Joseph Roth excelled on Friday at the WPIAL Championships.
The duo swims for Riverside via a co-op. The WPIAL championship meet was held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
Joseph Roth won the 100 backstroke in a WPIAL record 50.00. He also competed, along with Alexander Roth, on the gold-medal winning 400 free relay team. The team finished in a WPIAL-record 3:10.93.
Alexander Roth also took silver in the 100 freestyle in 46.60.
Ryan Turner (Ellwood City) grabbed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 47.78. Alyssa Jeffcoat (Ellwood City) placed 25th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.71.
On the first day of the championship event, Joseph Roth and Alexander Roth competed on the Panthers’ 200-meter free relay team’s championship win. Riverside won the race in a WPIAL-record 1:26.37.
Joseph Roth won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.28. Alexander Roth finished third in the 200-yard freestyle race in 1:45.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.