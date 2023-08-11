SIOUX FALLS, SD — Dalton Rosta’s undefeated streak was broken after losing to Aaron Jeffery in the middleweight division’s feature bout on Friday at Bellator 298.
Jeffery (14-4 overall) controlled the pace of the second and third round with the turtle position to reign in punches and knee strikes against Rosta (8-1) to win by unanimous decision.
“I told you in the last fight that’s what happened is I (expletive) the bed I think it will go this way in all of my fights if I fight the way I did tonight,” Jeffery said after winning. “I don’t think anyone can keep that pace. Guys can fight at a fast pace when it’s their pace, but this is my pace.”
In the first round, Rosta stormed to the center of the cage to connect a low kick which was followed up by jabs and a six-punch combination. With 3:25 remaining, the crowd started chants of, “USA,” to signify their backing of Rosta instead of his Canadian opponent.
Rosta would press Jeffery against the cage before a timeout was called by referee Bobby Wombacher with one second left in the first round due to illegal knees to the head from Jeffery.
Jeffery would start working on the turtle position and controlling the pace in the second round and continued to put pressure on the upper back and neck of Rosta to keep him down.
More of the same strategy from Jeffery in the third round would control the pace and give Jeffery the win.
