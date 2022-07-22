Dalton “Hercules” Rosta kept his undefeated streak in Bellator MMA alive and well on Friday.
The No. 8 ranked Rosta defeated the No. 7 ranked Romero Cotton by way of technical knockout in 38 seconds of the third round. The Lawrence County native landed a superman punch followed by a left hook to have referee Jason Herzog call the bout.
This is the fourth time Rosta (7-0) has won by TKO.
The battle of the unbeaten middleweights was the last match scheduled for the Bellator 283 preliminary round at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The bout consisted of three five-minute rounds.
“My team honestly look at these two over here. I couldn’t do what I’m doing without them,” Rosta said when asked on what gives him confidence in the octagon. “Anderson (Franca), Mike Brown, the best coaches in the world. I’m grateful to be at American Top Team, grateful to have the training partners that I do. This is kind of performance you come out and put on whenever you have that around you.”
Cotton (6-1) started off the first round with a quick takedown attempt while Rosta defended. A left hook from Rosta early on would stumble Cotton.
After another failed takedown attempt in the first round from Cotton, he turned the attempt into a standing guillotine to slow the momentum of the fight.
Cotton was able to connect with a left hook against Rosta which proved to stun him for a brief moment.
Rosta continued to use his striking advantage to land another jab and a right uppercut attempt with 15 seconds left. Cotton was 0 for 5 in takedown attempts in the first round.
The second round saw Cotton come out swinging but quickly returning to his failing takedown attempts. A good portion of the second round saw flurries of shots from Rosta and grappling against the cage.
