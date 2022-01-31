Laurel High graduate Dalton Rosta remained unbeaten Saturday night.
Rosta defeated Duane Johnson via unanimous decision at the Bellator 273 event, which was held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rosta is now 6-0, while Johnson falls to 6-3. Following the fight, Rosta was clear on what direction he would like to go in next.
“Mike Shipman. I want Mike Shipman,” Rosta proclaimed in the postfight news conference of who he would like to step into the cage with next. “I know there’s the card in London in May. I would like a quick turnaround if he’s ready to go in March. If not, I know he’s over in London so the one that’s in U.K. I’d like to fight him on that card.”
Rosta came out wearing a Ryan Shazier Pittsburgh Steelers jersey. A spinal injury in 2017 cut Shazier’s career short, but since then Shazier has become a friend of Rosta’s.
“This is one of his game jerseys that he signed for me. He signed the back,” Rosta said of the jersey. “I told him I’d wear it out to my next fight. Some states don’t allow you to walk out with stuff. Luckily Arizona does so I wore it out.”
