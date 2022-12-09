Dalton Rosta remained unbeaten Friday night.
Rosta, a Laurel High graduate, captured a unanimous-decision victory over Anthony Adams on a Bellator card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The card is the last for Bellator in 2022.
Rosta improved to 8-0 with the win over Adams in the middleweight bout. Adams slipped to 9-3 overall in MMA action, including 1-1 in Bellator.
Prior to Friday night’s victory, Rosta’s last bout was a win over Romero Cotton, a contest that resulted in a third-round knockout in late July.
