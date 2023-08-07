Dalton Rosta, a Laurel High graduate, is gearing up to keep his undefeated record in Bellator MMA intact on Friday.
Rosta (8-0) will take on Aaron Jeffery (13-4) at Bellator 298 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Bellator MMA is a mixed martial arts promotion that was founded in 2008 and is the second largest combat sports promotion in the United States.
Rosta is ranked fourth in the Bellator middleweight division while Jeffery is ranked sixth. Rosta is returning to action after defeating Anthony Adams via decision on Dec. 9, while Jeffery comes into the fight after losing to John Salter via decision in March.
The scheduled fight between Rosta and Jeffery will be the middleweight feature bout on the main card which can be watched with a subscription to Showtime.
Showtime is the primary provider of Bellator MMA, and subscribers can tune in through either the premium channel or Paramount+. The Paramount+ and Showtime streaming plan starts with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers and then costs $11.99 a month.
The preliminary card for Bellator 298 can be watched live for free on Youtube or Pluto TV.
