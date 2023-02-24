Life is full of anger and disappointment.
Just turn on the television and watch the news for as long as you can stand. You’ll find plenty of things going on in the world to support that.
The news doesn’t come into play, though, for how poorly the WPIAL handles the selection of playoff sites.
Thursday was a key day for schools, fans and media to find out the next round of sites for the games on Saturday. We all feel the same way, in general, that we have zero confidence in the WPIAL getting it right. And believe me, zero is an awfully high confidence number.
The first bracket I clicked on was Class 3A girls. I figured, Laurel vs. Neshannock would set the tone. That game has to be at New Castle High. Nice, big facility. Has hosted playoff games in the past. It’s apparently good enough to host the New Castle boys playoff game on Friday night. So, it should be more than good enough to host two Lawrence County basketball programs on Saturday. And possibly another game or two.
Wrong. The game is at Ellwood City Lincoln.
Wait, what? Where?
It’s hard to figure how that game wouldn’t be at New Castle. But, there’s no good reason it shouldn’t be at New Castle. None at all.
The Shenango girls are a top seed, in Class 2A. The Union boys are the top seed in Class 1A. Still two more opportunities to have a doubleheader at New Castle.
The Lady Wildcats are going to Beaver Falls and the Scotties are going to Montour.
If you had those sites as the host for those games, somehow, you are correct. The problem is, the only people that had those sites pegged for those games is the WPIAL. Terrible job.
Twenty years ago the Union boys navigated the WPIAL field as a double-digit seed and captured the program’s first WPIAL championship. Getting on a bus for a long distance was expected for the Scotties that year, not this year.
This year, the Scotties got the top seed. Great, that should pay dividends. Short drives. Playing in your own backyard, practically.
Wrong, it doesn’t. Union has to get on a bus and hike 54 miles to Montour to play a team that it beat. Twice! On top of that, the opponent — Carlynton — has to go just 13 miles.
What are we doing here? Is there some form of a map that goes with whatever explanation they may have for this terrible series of decisions? No, there never is.
Union busted its tail to get the top seed. For what it’s worth, you may as well stick a zero after the one on the bracket and call Union a 10 seed. That’s what the Scotties are being treated as. Pure garbage, WPIAL. Pure garbage.
The Shenango girls are the top seed. You would think at the very least Ellwood would have one more game there. Perhaps a girls game.
Oh, oh, oh. I know. I know. Pick me, teacher. Pick me. How about the Shenango girls Class 2A semifinal game. That’s another Lawrence County school. Makes sense. Certainly, you can’t take an 0-for on this, WPIAL.
Maybe something happened that nobody knows about. Maybe Neshannock, Laurel, Shenango and Union are no longer Lawrence County schools. I failed to receive that memo. Maybe those schools pulled a Baltimore Colts from 1983, loaded up big Mayflower trucks and hauled tail out of town. I guess I should go check to make sure.
Is there a tiddlywinks tournament at Ellwood following the Neshannock-Laurel game? How about a cornhole tournament? Trivial Pursuit tournament? No? Nothing? Why just one game there?
Again, please draft us a map WPIAL.
Coaches often say about performance: you’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse. Nobody stays the same.
Congratulations, WPIAL. You’re not letting us down. You continue to somehow find a way to get worse instead of better.
