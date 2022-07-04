Ten.
A perfect score. That’s the final result that I give the 2021-2022 athletic campaign around Lawrence County. That spans the fall, winter and spring seasons.
We just completed one of the most exciting springs in recent history.
The Neshannock High softball team went 26-0, winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship along the way. The Lancers’ baseball team conquered countless obstacles, reaching the district and state championship games, only to fall short in both tilts. Neshannock’s baseball team didn’t mind playing extra innings to get a win. Once the scoreboard changed to the eighth inning, it was just a matter of time before the Lancers prevailed. Eight. Nine. Eleven. Heck, even 12 innings. it didn’t matter how many innings the game went, Neshannock was not losing that game.
Track and field, anyone? Sure, we had state champions in New Castle’s Maria Owens (long jump) and Shenango’s Emma Callahan (shot put).
Callahan’s toss of 50-10.75 in the shot put tied her with Allyn Laughlin’s 2006 state record in the event.
Owens’ leap of 18-10.25 in the long jump was a school record.
And that just covers what went down in the spring.
Since that final out was recorded by Neshannock’s softball team at Penn State University, the New Castle News sports staff has been hard at work putting a capper on the 2021-2022 athletic campaign. We are crunching the numbers, leading up to our selection of the county’s boys and girls athlete of the year candidates, as well as winners.
Baseball and softball all-star teams also are being worked on. As well as Most Valuable Player awards.
Who will be an athlete of the year candidate? Or even an athlete of the year?
Who will earn all-star recognition on the diamond, baseball or softball? How about Most Valuable Player?
There are so many candidates to pick from, for all of those awards. There’s only one way to find out who we select — by staying connected to the New Castle News, of course, via print and online.
Now to answer the question of when things will be appearing in print. The News sports staff of myself and sportswriter Cody W. Pattison are compiling the information. All-stars will start appearing on July 13, with our athlete of the year candidates profiles beginning on July 15. The athlete of the year winners will be announced on July 18.
Be sure to check out who stood tall among a talented crop of athletes this year.
It won’t be long, we’ll open the book on the 2022-2023 campaign. But first, we need to close the final chapter of the 2021-2022 athletic season.
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com).
