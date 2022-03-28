Former Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy provided us great quotes and sound clips.
“When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us”, is certainly one of his famous mantras.
Another famous quote happened during a game the Bills were playing. Buffalo was famous for running a version of the no-huddle offense called the “K Gun”, named for quarterback Jim Kelly, the orchestrator of the offense.
Prior to one of the plays, Levy is spotted yelling into his headset “hurry it up, hurry it up, hurry it up. They better hurry.” It’s popular in the follies films. If you have watched them or are a fan of NFL Films, you certainly have seen it more than once.
The last couple of years covering high school basketball around Pennsylvania has been absolutely insufferable with fans, media, anyone with any ounce of an opinion clamoring for a shot clock.
Shut up. Knock it off. Go away. Far away. And stay there.
While you’re at it, take your shot clock idea with you.
The shot clock idea is a terrible suggestion. It’s strategy to hold the ball. It’s not in the rule book. A team has found a way to win, or at least give them a shot. And now people are up in arms over it. “They figured out the system. It’s time for a change.” Go away.
Just wanting a shot clock makes me wonder: have these people even once considered what the game would look like with a shot clock?
Enter Marv Levy. “Hurry it up, hurry it up, hurry it up. They better hurry.”
That will be a common theme with a shot clock. Hurry up. Bad basketball. Bad shot selection. Not every kid on a boys or girls roster is a Division I recruit, an NBA star in the making, or even a playground superstar. These are kids. Good teams won’t be affected by it too much, if it all. A bad team? Good luck with that.
You could look at any basketball roster from the area or neighboring counties, and count how many of them will continue their basketball career in college. Sure, some might play volleyball in college. That’s not basketball. Some might compete in track and field. That’s not basketball. Some might play baseball or softball in college. That’s not basketball. Some might play tennis in college. That’s not basketball.
You want a shot clock? Good, maybe I’ll get more of what I like — a shutout. That’s right. Four quarters of zeroes. Quarter scores of 0, 0, 0, 0, composite count of zero. That’ll be quite a tradeoff for me if a shot clock is brought in.
“That’s terrible. Why would you want to see a shutout?” Because I’m allowed, just like you’re allowed to want a shot clock. We preach defense all the time, holding a team in check. Telling people how good a team’s defense is. If you can brag up a team’s points allowed stat, then you’re allowed to celebrate a shutout. I do. After all, that’s part of how a team allows such a low number of points.
What better way to hold a team in check than to do it for 32 minutes of zeroes? I can’t think of a better way. Heck, every night during the regular season I’m scanning state scores, not just Pennsylvania, for shutouts. It’s like hitting the lottery when I find one. And people around me know when I find one. I celebrate it. It’s like finding money or hitting a parlay.
Have you been to a high school football game lately? If so, was there a play clock in the end zones? Not every school has a play clock in the end zones. Which is not required. Sure, they make it nice when wondering if a team has two seconds to get a play off. Or four seconds. Instead of waiting for a referees hand to go up signaling five seconds left to get the play off.
So, Skippy, now you’re asking a school to get shot clocks for the basketball gym. Sure. Because you’ve thought this out, more than the impromptu griping, moaning, groaning and belly aching of “this is terrible to watch.” You don’t like the game? Don’t watch it. Don’t go. Problem solved.
All you hear is “waahhhh, waahhhh, waahhhh. Shot clock, shot clock, shot clock. waahhhh, waahhhh, waahhhh.” Shut up. But while you’re making your life miserable wanting a shot clock, have you given it any thought of how many seconds would be on the shot clock? Of course you haven’t. You have time to complain and moan and groan about it. But you haven’t once considered how much time would be on the clock, or the logistics of schools getting the shot clocks.
In all the games I have watched this year via stream, and had to finally mute them because of the insufferable complaining, or all of the Twitter rants for a shot clock, nowhere, and I mean nowhere, have I come across a suggestion for how long the shot clock should or would be.
I would say 24 is too quick, these are kids. What about 30? That’s the college shot clock. Anything more than 30 and, really, what’s the point? If it’s 30, do the math. Eight-minute quarters. If you basically get possessions that use virtually all of the 30 seconds, you know how many possessions you’re getting. If the shot clock is more than 30 seconds, then go away. A team could still give you a two-finger salute and dribble out close to a minute. And how much more ahead would you be? We’d be right back to square one, which is the next crusade of crying and complaining until you get the rules just how you want them. This isn’t backyard Wiffle ball, people, making the rules up as you go.
We are going to see changes to high school basketball in our area next year because of realignment. Let’s keep the shot clock to the college and professional game.
NESHANNOCK WINS GOLD
Congratulations to Neshannock High girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski for winning her first state championship. And to her staff and players as well. It’s very well deserved. The Lady Lancers worked incredibly hard and kept that drive going from last season’s disappointing title game loss to Mount Carmel.
Grybowski will be your Class 2A coach of the year. She will be penciled in as such on my ballot. And if she doesn’t win the award, it’s a travesty.
Neshannock also is expected to move up to Class 3A for next season. The Lady Lancers racked up eight points in the competitive-balance formula. That would likely form a section of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Ellwood City, Beaver Falls and Riverside.
“I just don’t think it’s fair,” Grybowski said of the possible move. “You’re rating me on these two years we had. These kids are gone. You’re making me move up and the younger kids have to pay the price. It makes no sense to me. But, they don’t ask anyone’s opinion.”
And the big question everyone is wondering with Grybowski is will she return for a 43rd season after winning her first state championship. She answered very definitively. And quickly.
“Absolutely. God willing, I plan on it,” she said.
Great news from Grybowski and great news for county basketball fans.
STATE TROPHY
Speaking of the state championship game, what’s with the trophy that was presented this year? No big gold ball? What? Perhaps the PIAA needs to start some fundraisers to be able to have the nice trophy again. How about candy sales? Perhaps car washes? That trophy — let’s be honest, it’s a glorified plaque — even though it will be a great addition to the Neshannock trophy case, is just not as exciting as in years past.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP VENUE
It’s about time the state basketball championships move from Hershey. Big arena. Horrible crowds. And the drive is more in favor of eastern schools. And simply put, those eastern schools largely just don’t give a darn and don’t go. The western schools care, and so do their fans.
Move it more toward the middle of the state. It’s time. It’s past time to move it.
The PIAA also cleared the building after every game this year. Apparently funds are tight for the PIAA. Again, may I suggest fundraisers? Car washes, candy sales, garage sales, anything. Perhaps passing around a hat for donations. Maybe have someone collecting funds from fans as they enter the arena. What a pathetic display. The PIAA could do better. Boy, they sure could do better.
MORE HERSHEY NONSENSE
It appears as though the total number of fans to attend the state basketball championship games was 15,553, or an average of 1,296 fans over 12 total games.
Fantastic. Not really. What’s worse is the PIAA clearing the arena after each game. Because we all know that all 15,553 fans are kids or adults no older than 25, with no health issues, knee troubles, or other physical ailments preventing them from standing in one place for long periods of time. And we all know that March weather in Pennsylvania feels like Hawaii, right?
Opening the gates to the arena probably looked more like Black Friday at Macy’s. As soon as the gates opened, it was a mad dash to get to your seat in time for tip-off. Who knows, maybe some people got to their seat by the first media timeout. Did you get your hot dog before halftime at least? If so, kudos to you. You beat the system. Sort of.
Who came up with this idea? And what type of beverage were they enjoying, and how many, while coming up with this idea? The common theme around the roundtable of discussion probably sounded something like “I see your absolutely awful decision and raise you one of my own.”
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
