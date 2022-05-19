Herman Edwards may not be the first coach that comes to mind when talking about a high volume of winning.
But he’s up there in terms of being quotable.
Years ago, when coaching in the NFL, he pointed out in a news conference that he knows smart people and he knows people with common sense.
I think we can all relate to that.
The WPIAL wouldn’t fall into either category as neither smart nor boasting a wealth — or any — of common sense.
Wednesday, the WPIAL staged the Track and Field Championship meet at Slippery Rock University. It’s a prestigious event for athletes all across the district for boys and girls no matter the classification. I’m sure you’re familiar with it.
If you were talented enough to make the cut, you’re competing in it. No way you’re passing up a chance at winning a medal and possibly moving on to the state meet.
Here’s the kicker. Also taking place on the same day was the start of the WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs. The lacrosse playoffs also are being held.
The WPIAL track championship meet started around 11 a.m. at Slippery Rock University. It certainly doesn’t take five minutes to finish, because what track meet does? Instead, several athletes, whether they attend Lawrence County schools or not, were trying to get their event or events in so they could travel — rather hurriedly, I might add — to play a baseball or softball playoff game. It’s just unnecessary.
Such was the case for the sister duo at Neshannock of Neleh Nogay and Aaralyn Nogay competing in the track meet and also attempting to play in the team’s softball game later in the day. Both girls are starters on the softball team, which is the No. 1 seed and 19-0.
The sisters excelled in the track meet, with Neleh taking third in the 200 (26.52) and fifth in the 100 (13.19). Aaralyn was fourth in the triple jump (34-11.50). They didn’t have the same success in softball because they weren’t afforded that opportunity with the track meet running long. Neshannock’s softball team rolled to an 11-1 Class 2A playoff win over Fort Cherry at Sewickley Academy High School.
That’s inexcusable. There’s no way a district should put a championship event on the same day as another sport or sports holds its playoff games. There are ways around it. Put the track meet on Wednesday and schedule baseball and softball playoffs a day before or after the meet. That’s likely the easiest solution. How about run the track meet on separate days? The girls run Tuesday and the boys Wednesday. That way you can schedule baseball games on Tuesday and softball games on Wednesday. That might be a more difficult solution because you would need to use the facility on separate days and there is an availability issue, perhaps a higher cost to use the facility.
Take the easiest, most logical solution. The track meet gets held on Wednesday and nothing else, while the baseball and softball teams aren’t compromised into possibly playing a postseason game without any of its players, whether they are stars or not. And in the Lady Lancers’ case, Neleh and Aaralyn are starters and key pieces to the team.
Think of how difficult it is for a coach to work around it in making a lineup prior to the game. Are they going to get there? Will they be late? Last year, Neleh made it just before the playoff game started. Aaralyn wasn’t so lucky, she told The News on Wednesday she arrived for the last inning. Again, inexcusable.
District 10 has its track championship meet Saturday, and the baseball and softball playoffs don’t start until Monday. Imagine that. Smarts combined with common sense. What a concept. Who’d believe it?
In the current format, the WPIAL is putting student-athletes in a position similar to the old Hertz commercial from 1978, with O.J. Simpson running through an airport. There’s no reason to make people risk getting into an accident and rushing around when this can be easily avoided.
WPIAL, show some smarts or common sense for a change.
I TOLD YA SO
Many people aren’t one to say “I told ya so.” Well, I’ll make up for other people by saying, hey, WPIAL, I told ya so.
Prior to the release of the softball playoff pairings, I wanted to see Neshannock and Laurel on opposite sides of the softball playoff bracket. It just seemed like a good narrative. Neshannock making a push to reach Cal U., playing for gold with an undefeated record. And putting Laurel on the other side afforded us a great opportunity of seeing another all-Lawrence County WPIAL Class 2A softball championship and third meeting between the section rivals. Last year, it was Laurel knocking off Shenango. This year, it could have been Laurel squaring off against Neshannock.
But, no, the WPIAL had to put Laurel and Neshannock on the same side of the bracket. Why? Because making poor decisions is what the WPIAL does. Yes, we will still get that matchup. Only now it will come in the district semifinals. The positive on that is we don’t have to drive about two hours one way to watch it. I say that now, and when the site is revealed for that semifinal game they will put it somewhere far away because, again, nothing the WPIAL does makes sense.
That’s right, I have Laurel and Neshannock advancing to the WPIAL semifinals and playing for a third time. Don’t you?
Ligonier Valley got upset in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. Ligonier Valley is the team that would have been a great fit to be on the same side of the bracket with either Neshannock or Laurel, if one of our county schools had been on the other side of the bracket. And Ligonier Valley got upset in the first round, 1-0, by Bentworth.
You figure it out.
HAVE YOU HEARD?
Neshannock’s baseball team is on fire. And so is pitcher Sebastian Coiro.
Coiro, a senior, lowered his earned run average to 1.21 in pitching the Lancers to a 3-1 win over Seton-La Salle in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday night at North Allegheny High School. Coiro allowed just two hits and struck out nine.
The win pushed Coiro’s record to 7-0 and he has looked dominant in each of his outings. He fits the description of a line any baseball announcer would use — “if you’re going to get to him, you better do it early or you’re not going to.”
The Rebels worked an unearned run off Coiro in the first inning, but that’s all they could get. You need to get more than one run off Coiro to have a shot at a victory. If Coiro continues his strong pitching, the seventh-seeded Lancers could very well be headed to the WPIAL championship game and a deep run in the state playoffs.
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com).
