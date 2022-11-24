Football and turkey.
They are two great Thanksgiving Day traditions.
Turkey bowls are held all over the country on Thanksgiving Day and are quite an appetizer to the main course at the dinner table.
Union Township is no different.
The one thing that will be different this year is the style of the turkey bowl. Kids won’t be going out in the back yard to throw the ball around with neighbors and family to kill time before the NFL games start.
This year’s Union Township turkey bowl fun actually will hit the road a bit. New Castle’s Taggart Stadium, to be precise. And it will be much more official.
A total of 26 student-athletes and five coaches will conduct their own version of a turkey bowl at Taggart Stadium on Thursday. What for, you ask? A morning practice in preparation for the Scotties’ WPIAL Class 1A championship against Bishop Canevin.
It’s the first WPIAL championship appearance for Union since 1973. The Scotties are making sure to include more than just this current team in the fun. They are inviting alumni to the practice as well to enjoy this special day.
Championship games are special occasions. They don’t come around every year. This year’s Union squad is embracing the moment, bidding for the school’s first WPIAL football championship.
The Scotties have progressed throughout the year. Getting better each week. Sure, this year’s squad is a lot like any other in their history — short in numbers, long on heart, desire and athleticism. But, this team has that little bit of something extra that has put them over the top.
Bishop Canevin has been a problem to Union in basketball the last three years. The Crusaders ousted the Scotties each of the last three seasons in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs — 58-45 in the 2022 championship game; 68-46 in the 2021 semifinals, and 40-39 in the 2020 quarterfinals.
A Union win would be a measure of revenge for those three seasons, especially for those football players that competed in basketball those seasons.
A Union win also would be the perfect dessert for the program to end a great week. One it hasn’t seen since 1973. And a championship feeling it is thirsting for.
(Poniewasz is the New Castle News sports editor. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonlinecom)
