Sports and controversy.
You can’t have one without the other. Where one travels, the other is right on its heels. You don’t have to venture too far back in time to find a great example.
Last Sunday, Buffalo and Kansas City waged quite a battle in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Chiefs needed an improbable comeback in the final 13 seconds just to force overtime. Kansas City then just needed one possession in overtime to get the win and advance, 42-36.
Many people have shed countless tears over the current overtime structure. Why, I’ll never know.
The playoff rule was perfectly fine just the way it was up until 2010 when people moaned, groaned, griped, bellyached and every other form of complaint not suitable for print. The world knows who they are.
I always liked the old overtime rule. John Madden put it best. You have 60 minutes of regulation. Plenty of offensive possessions to score enough points. Plenty of defensive opportunities to limit scoring. Plenty of special teams opportunities to make plays. If you need overtime, fine. If you don’t win the toss, kick it deep and cover it well. Force a three and out and get yourself you an opportunity with the ball. If that still isn’t enough for you, then you just don’t deserve to win. Period.
Agreed. Wholeheartedly. But, naturally, people had hurt feelings. They felt they needed something more. Cry. Cry. Cry. Groan. Groan. Groan. Gripe. Gripe. Gripe.
We live in a society that isn’t happy until things that aren’t broken gets fixed. And then they are fixed worse than before they were changed and then we continue the cry, moan, groan, gripe and bellyache session all over again. Rinse and repeat, sports fans. Rinse and repeat.
In 2010, the league adopted a rule to cater to the children. Those with hurt feelings. If the team that receives the overtime kickoff gets a field goal, the opposing team gets a possession. If the first possession results in a touchdown, ballgame. Game over.
People liked it. People said it was an upgrade. I didn’t like the change and kept telling people be careful what you wish for.
Do you still have your time machine handy? Steelers fans, it’s time to look away.
Pittsburgh kicked off in the 2011 AFC Wild Card game in Denver. The Broncos had the ball first and 10 from its 20 after a touchback. Obviously, no time had come off the clock. Tim Tebow (remember him?) found Demaryius Thomas on a pass about 19 yards down the field on the first play. And Thomas raced all the way home. Eighty yards. Touchdown. How do you like your rule now? How about two forms of sign language to those that said “we’re tired of a field goal ending it. How about a touchdown?” Well, there you go. Right in your eye hole. Eighty yards for six. Drive home safely. Get ready for the complaints.
Sunday was the same thing. Except it took a few more plays. No possession for the Bills. It wasn’t deserved anyway.
Sports fans are so insufferable. Looking for anything and everything to cry, moan, groan, gripe and everything else over. And now, unfortunately, we’re getting it in full force. “Change the rule. Change the rule.” Here, here’s a tissue, wipe your tears and quit your whining. We’re all out of cheese to go with that whine.
Sports fans are the epitome of the little girl from the AT&T commercial saying “that’s not fair.”
Awwww, sports fan, are you hurt? Does it bother you that you didn’t get the NFLs best lollipop? You had to settle for just a lollipop? Too bad. Deal with it. There’s nothing wrong with the way overtime is. Hell, there was nothing wrong with the way overtime was. But, you had to have change. and when you got it, you liked it. Now you’re still not happy. This isn’t backyard Wiffle Ball where you complain every step of the way.
Keep the overtime the way it is. In fact, going back to the old way would be just fine.
Hey, Buffalo, how’s your offseason going? Got any plans made since you have more time on your hands?
Hey, Kansas City, remember a few years ago Tom Brady converted third down after third down in overtime, scored a touchdown in the AFC Championship on your home field and you didn’t get a possession? Anarchy, you cried. How do you like the overtime rules now? I don’t seem to be hearing any complaints from “Chiefs Kingdom.” I wonder why. Things that make you go hmmmm.
For those crying that’s not fair, I’m taking your plain lollipop away and giving you a balloon. and busting it. Quit your complaining.
BRAVO, HERBY, BRAVO
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized for his views on college football players skipping bowl games to prepare for the draft. Criticized incorrectly, that is.
I felt I was on my own island for not approving of players skipping the bowl games. We both understand why the players do it, sure. But we’re allowed to not like it or agree with it.
West Virginia running back Leddie Brown makes the argument perfectly. He opted out of the Mountaineers’ bowl game against Minnesota to prepare for the draft. Stay healthy. Stay injury free. Not jeopardize his meal ticket.
Ok, fine. You do what you feel you need to do. West Virginia wasn’t winning that game with or without Leddie Brown.
And then Leddie Brown made the announcement that he will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. An all-star game. A meaningless exhibition. Playing with players he didn’t grind with it on a daily basis. Players he didn’t practice with, watch film with or take the field with.
And you’re going to play in a meaningless exhibition game, where you could still get hurt, but you’ll turn your back on your teammates and school’s fans? Precisely why sitting out a bowl game is ludicrous.
The individuals that run those all-star games should put in one key stipulation. In fact, it should be the main stipulation, and that is: if you opt out of your teams bowl game, you are exempt from competing in our all-star game. We will find another player from another school, whether it’s FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, junior college or NAIA.
If you still are OK with a player opting out of a bowl game but wanting to play in an all-star game, you just don’t understand how little sense that makes. An injury is an injury, whether it happens in the Lending Tree Bowl, or the Nobody Cares All-Star Game.
THREE CHEERS
How about a few cheers for our Major League Baseball voters for making us Pittsburgh Pirates fans happy by not voting in Barry Bonds into the Hall of Fame.
When he made a fanny out of himself in spring training in the early 1990s in a shouting match with Jim Leyland, I was totally turned off by him. Whether he was in a Pirates uniform or not. He could have hit a home run every postseason at-bat with Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t get one cheer from me. We all know he was a colossal postseason failure.
Are his numbers Hall worthy? Yes. But as long as there is a criteria of “character” that the voters can hold on to, and I’d grip on to that with a death grip, then he has no shot at being Hall worthy. None.
When your own teammate says in the media that they would rather lose without Bonds than win with him, doesn’t that tell you everything you could possibly ever want to know about Barry Bonds? It should.
LOCAL COACHES
Within the course of a week, two highly successful Lawrence County basketball coaches reached milestones.
New Castle boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo and Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski hit significant win figures. Blundo won his 300th game, and Grybowski hit 700 victories.
Both coaches are class acts and extremely deserving of their success. They both have and will tell you that they are only as successful as the players that play for them and the coaching staff that works with them.
Even bigger things will come for both Blundo and Grybowski this season, in the form of the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs.
Blundo will be honored Friday night prior to the ‘Canes’ home game against Moon for capturing his 300th overall coaching victory.
ANOTHER LOCAL COACH
Tuesday, New Castle football coach Joe Cowart stunned county fans by tendering his resignation. Cowart made the WPIAL playoffs eight out of his 10 seasons at the helm, including one appearance at Heinz Field in the WPIAL championship. He also coached a pair of standouts — Malik Hooker and Geno Stone — who reached the National Football League.
Cowart recorded a 55-48 mark. The ‘Canes got a forfeit win, which is included in that record, over West Mifflin in 2019 — a 35-27 loss when West Mifflin used an ineligible player.
We will see Cowart back on the sideline in the future. It runs in his blood. He’s a football guy. The News staff wishes him the best in his future endeavors. He will still coach the New Castle girls track and field team. Expect big things from the Lady ‘Canes this season in track.
TIME TO FIGHT
Laurel High graduate Dalton Rosta is set for his next Bellator match. Rosta, who is 5-0 in Bellator, will take on Duane Johnson. No, not that Duane (or even Dwayne) Johnson.
Rosta is a heavy favorite against Johnson (6-2), who is a replacement opponent after Romero Cotton (5-0) had to bow out of the fight.
The fight, which will be held on the preliminary card, is set for Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Rosta is a prohibitive favorite in the fight. His odds to win opened at least as a seven-dollar favorite (-700) to as high as -1429. The best current price on Rosta to up his mark to 6-0 is -760, on MyBookie and Draft Kings. It’s a wise bet as Rosta will go to 6-0, it’s just a high level of juice to pay. But, you don’t pay the juice when you win. Always be shopping for a better figure just in case the juice changes prior to the fight and you would like to bet on a local product on the Bellator card.
(Ron Poniewasz Jr. is the New Castle News sports editor. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
