History will be made Monday night at Neshannock High School.
That’s not a prediction. That’s a spoiler.
Well, as long as Mother Nature doesn’t decide to dump 38 more inches of snow on us and postpone Neshannock’s girls basketball home game against Sewickley Academy.
Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski is one victory from reaching career win No. 700.
Just one.
She will hit that number when Neshannock takes care of business Monday night at home against Sewickley Academy. Again, if Mother Nature can just leave us alone for a while.
Grybowski is in her 42nd season as a head coach. She has bagged five WPIAL championships — three at New Castle and a pair at Neshannock.
And she’s not slowing down. She still has that same drive and energy that she always has. Pacing up and down the sideline. Encouraging her girls to give the most that they can, and often getting that production. Success continues to follow Grybowski every step of the way.
Grybowski took over at Neshannock for the 2009-2010 season. She is in her 13th season at the Lady Lancers’ helm, posting a 225-83 overall mark with the program. Grybowski has missed the playoffs just twice at Neshannock, reaching the WPIAL championship game three times and advancing to the PIAA playoffs six times. The Lady Lancers are well on their way to not just another WPIAL playoff berth, but a state playoff bid as well.
Prior to coming to Neshannock, Grybowski forged a 185-72 mark at New Castle to open this century. That included seven straight playoff berths, six state playoff bids and four section titles.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations web site at nfhs.org, Don Barth is Pennsylvania’s all-time winningest girls basketball coach. He coached Pittsburgh North Catholic from 1964 to 1996, amassing a 788-133 overall record. Grybowski is 699-307 overall in 42 seasons. Think she surpasses Barth’s mark? I sure do.
The countdown to name the court at Neshannock after Grybowski should more than be under way. Perhaps it should have been done by now? Her signature should be at both ends of the court at Neshannock. Again, it should have already been done. She’s more than deserving of that honor.
Grybowski coached at Shenango from 1979 to 1985. She then moved to New Castle from 1986 to 1990, before spending four years (1990 to 1993) at Aliquippa. She then returned to Lawrence County for another stint at New Castle from 1994 to 2009.
The victories piled up. Section championships. Twenty win seasons. District titles. The term ‘success’ has a headshot of Grybowski right next to it in the dictionary. It has to. If it doesn’t, then add it. Because it’s fitting.
Too often, we refer to an athlete or coach as the GOAT (greatest of all-time) at various levels. Most of those instances are way off base. Sometimes they are laughable. With Monday’s win, Grybowski will continue to cement her legacy as the greatest. What hasn’t she accomplished? Section titles? Check. District titles? Check. Top seed in the WPIAL playoffs? Check-check. District titles at multiple schools? Check-a-reck-check.
An appearance in the state championship game finally was checked off the list last year. Although, Neshannock came up a bit short. The Lady Lancers certainly have the talent, as well as the coaching, to end up in Hershey again this year and capture that first state girls championship not only in the county for a girls program, but for Grybowski as well.
Grybowski continues to give back to the game she loves, teaching kids the fundamentals. She’s always learning and expanding her coaching skills. Coaching is an “adapt-or-die” type of field. You either change with the philosophies of today’s game, or it passes you by. Grybowski is right on par with it. She’s always evolving.
Monday night will be one fantastic party at Neshannock, and county residents have the opportunity to watch a true great reach a new level — 700 wins.
