New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with some snow showers this morning. A steady snow likely this afternoon. High 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.