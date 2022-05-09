Before he entered high school Daniel Skillings had never played in an organized basketball game.
Now, less than four years later, he's a state champion, has a ticket to play at the University of Cincinnati and is the Player of the Year on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 6A All-State team.
The 6-6 wing quickly developed a love for the game and a tireless work ethic that helped him emerge as one of the top prospects in the nation and lift Roman Catholic to the PIAA Class 6A championship in March.
"He's naturally gifted from the perimeter, can shoot it, handle it, run the floor," Roman coach Chris McNesby told cityofbasketballlove.com. "You can see his potential to play at a high level."
Skillings displayed that in the state final, when the Cahillites exacted revenge against Archbishop Wood, which had turned them back in Philadelphia Catholic League play two months earlier. Skillings scored a game-high 31 points, including 22 in the second half, which he finished by making his final nine shots.
“Going out as a state champion is a great way to end the year," Skillings told cityofbasketballlove.com. "It was amazing.”
Skillings, a third-team pick as a junior, is joined on the first team by Roman teammate Xzayvier Brown, Ruben Rodriguez of Reading High, Devin Carney of Butler, Christian Fermin of Pocono Mountain West, Demetrius Lilley of Lower Merion and Justin Moore of Archbishop Wood.
Rodriguez and Carney repeat as first-team selections. Fermin and Lilley move up from last year's second team. Brown was a third-team pick a year ago.
Chris McNesby of Roman Catholic and Patrick Fleury of Cheltenham share Coach of the Year honors.
Khalil Farmer of Roman Catholic and Eli Yofan of Fox Chapel are the only other players returning from last year's team. Farmer, a senior, is a second-team pick for the second straight year. Yofan was a third-team pick as a junior; he moved up to the second team this year.
Skillings played his first two seasons at St. Joe's Academy, in Hammonton, N.J., before transferring to Roman for his junior season. He started working with Philly Pride AAU coach Kenny Jackson during his sophomore year and became dedicated to the game, training non-stop.
Once at Roman he hit the radar of Division I colleges, and drew nearly 30 offers. He settled on the University of Cincinnati in September after recruiting visits to Miami, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.
Skillings was Player of the Year in the Catholic League after finishing second in scoring at 19.2 points per game and third in rebounding at 8.1 per game. He shot 55 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range. He was named Philadelphia High School Player of the Year.
“Dan can score in so many different ways, especially attacking the basket, and our guys feed off that,” McNesby said after a state title-game performance which saw Skillings grab 11 rebounds in a 77-65 win over Wood. “He’s so active and when he’s active he’s so hard to guard.”
Fermin, a 6-10 senior who will play at Virginia Commonwealth, averaged 21.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 60 percent from inside the arc and 32 percent on 3's. He scored a school-record 43 points against Pocono Mountain East, hitting 21-of-25 shots. He had two triple-doubles, including a 16-point, 17-rebound 10-block performance in a 62-50 loss to Reading High at the Geigle.
Fermin, a unanimous choice as Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Most Valuable Player, finished with 1,021 points despite not playing as a freshman and playing only 10 games as a junior, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lilley, a 6-9 senior, averaged 18.2 points and 11.9 rebounds in leading the Aces to a 27-4 record, the Central League championship and the District 1 Class 6A title. They reached the PIAA semifinals. He finished with 1,301 career points, including 28 in a 61-57 win over Reading High. He'll play at Penn State next season.
Rodriguez, a 6-1 junior guard, led the Berks Conference in scoring at 19.8 points per game and was named Berks Player of the Year. He set a program-record with 50 points in a game and finished his season with 1,291 career points. He led the Red Knights to a 26-4 record and a second straight District 3 championship. He has scholarship offers from St. Peter's and Jacksonville.
Carney, a smooth 6-1 senior who can score at all three levels, averaged 25 points per game, shot 55 percent from the field and 90 percent from the foul line. A four-year starter, he scored 2,082 points. He'll play next season at Duquesne. He also had offers from George Mason, Chattanooga, Bryant and Holy Cross, among others; he initially committed to Elon.
Brown, a 6-1 junior point guard, averaged 14 points, 6.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals. He led the Catholic League in assists per game, ranked second in steals per game and earned all-league honors. He has scholarship offers from Marquette, St. Joseph's, Fordham, Drexel and Cleveland State.
Moore, a 6-2 senior point guard, made a smooth transition at Wood after transferring from Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote), which closed following last year. He averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals and ranked second in the Philadelphia Catholic League with 6.1 assists in assists per game. He scored 21 points in the PIAA championship game. He'll play at Drexel next season.
McNesby returned to Roman after a five-year break and guided the Cahillites to a 24-4 record, the Catholic League semifinals and the District 12 championship. He previously coached the team from 2009-16. He has a 102-17 record in the Catholic League and a 192-60 record overall. He won PIAA championships with Roman in 2015 and in 2016.
2021-22 Class 6A All-State Teams
1st Team
Daniel Skillings, 6' 6", senior, Roman Catholic (Player of the Year)
Christian Fermin, 6' 10", senior, Pocono Mountain West
Demetrius Lilley, 6' 9", senior, Lower Merion
Ruben Rodriguez, 6' 1", junior, Reading
Devin Carney, 6' 1", senior, Butler
Xzayvier Brown, 6' 1", junior, Roman Catholic
Justin Moore, 6' 2", senior, Archbishop Wood
2nd Team
Khalil Farmer, 6' 3", senior, Roman Catholic
Royce Parham, 6' 7", sophomore, North Hills
Jalil Bethea, 6' 2", sophomore, Archbishop Wood
Jason Shields, 6' 5", senior, Scranton
Eli Yofan, 6' 2", senior, Fox Chapel Area
Cameron Wallace, 6' 4", freshman, Great Valley
3rd Team
Dylan Blair, 5' 10", junior, Downingtown West
Isaac Harris, 6' 3", senior, Northampton Area
Tyler Houser, 6' 9", senior, Cedar Cliff
Sam Brown, 6' 2", senior, LaSalle College
Donovan Hill, 6' 8", senior, Central Dauphin
Rasheem Dearry, 6' 3", senior, Cheltenham
Coach (tie)
Patrick Fleury, Cheltenham
Chris McNesby, Roman Catholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.