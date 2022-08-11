A new era of football begins for New Castle High on Aug. 26.
At the helm of it is Stacy Robinson. Robinson was unanimously voted as head coach on March 7 after Joe Cowart announced his resignation in January.
Robinson was holding practice Monday at Coopers Field across from Taggart Stadium and talked about his transition from Union High to New Castle football coach.
“Just the sheer amount of numbers, getting organized and trying things out and seeing how they work. It’s always a work in progress but we’re making strides and we’re getting better everyday with it,” Robinson said of the transition. “I don’t see a big difference. There’s just more of them, more personalities you have to deal with. I enjoy coaching them just like I did coaching the kids at Union.”
All of the changes from the coaching staff to Taggart Stadium renovations provides a new identity for the Red Hurricane.
“You hope a team takes on a personality of its coach but it’s early,” Robinson said. “Things remain to be seen, there’s a new stadium, new lights, it’s sort of a renaissance. I told the kids they’re fortunate to come through New Castle at a time like this. That stadium’s been there a long time and they get to play on it with new lights. Put it this way — it’s the best Taggart Stadium’s ever looked in its history and they get to be a part of it.”
Another change is Robinson’s wardrobe of Union blue to New Castle red.
“I’m adapting to the red. I put all the blue away, my wife and I,” he said. “It’s 25 years of blue so we put it away. I have no problem wearing red and black.”
Prior to beginning practices, Robinson met with the team and introduced himself.
“I just tried to stress to them that change is a part of life. They’re young and they probably haven’t experienced much. For whatever reasons coach Cowart decided to quit coaching and somehow I took the job here so change is a part of life. I just told them, ‘We just want to land the plane,’” Robinson said. “That’s one thing anybody who gets on an airplane wants to do. They all have a goal whether they’re going on vacation, business, they all want to land the plane. We just want to land the plane and forget about all the other things that go around with a new coach and just do the best we can.”
Robinson said the team was receptive to the new coaching staff.
“Kids are more receptive to change than adults. I think once you come in and they see you’re serious about your work...they’ve been great,” Robinson said.
“We’ve been at it since May and I’ll give them credit, they’ve been working hard.”
Robinson commented that the thing that has stuck out to him in the offseason has been the work ethic.
“They give it their best and I’m happy with that,” Robinson said. “Once the game starts, it’s a whole different story but I’m hoping our guys respond. Times of comfort and ease don’t reveal who we are. We’ll see what happens when the lights come on on Friday nights.”
Robinson said everything from the special teams to the coaching staff need to improve.
“That’s why they call it practice,” he said. “You practice and hopefully it translates into performance. The main thing is I wanted to bring quality people in and I did. I think it’s a good coaching staff and we got a job to do to make sure we gel together and learn how to work together.”
Robinson thinks the driving force behind a successful season lies in the new players and the established upperclassmen leadership.
“We got a lot of young guys that got to grow up fast but by the same token we got a lot of seniors in key places,” Robinson said. “When you’re a senior it’s your time to lead. They’re the ones that we got to follow and hopefully they can be leaders.”
