To say David Richards has propelled the Chatham University’s basketball team to new heights since his arrival as head coach five seasons ago would be an understatement.
After winning the 2023 PAC championship in a 76-73 win over Allegheny, Richards was given the PAC Coach of The Year award.
“I’m very grateful to win the award,” Richards said. “I think it’s more of a program award to me. You can’t win that without great coaches, which I have, and great players that are committed to winning.”
The 2023 PAC title marked the second time Richards led the Cougars to gold. His first PAC championship win as head coach came in 2019.
“I think the second (championship) was a little different because last year we lost in the championship game. The guys felt that experience,” Richards said.
“They were really hungry to get back there and win it. To be apart of that team and see them fight to get back to that point and win the championship, I was very grateful. Those guys worked hard this year. It’s a great testament to our program and how hard our guys worked all year.”
In Richards’ five years as head coach for the Cougars he has produced the most wins in the PAC, the highest winning percentage, the most PAC Tournament wins, two PAC championship, three championship appearances and two NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
“It all started my first year. We had a very good senior class. That was obviously the first year we won the championship. That set the tone to how hard you have to work and commit to be successful,” Richards said. “They all put personal stats aside and were more committed to winning instead of personal stats. We have a group of guys that work everyday, they care about each other and care about making the team as best as possible.”
A 2005 New Castle High graduate, Richards credited several coaches to shaping his coaching philosophy.
“I had a chance to work at RMU for six years. I worked for Andy Toole and he’s been a great coach and mentor,” Richards said. “Joe Gallo at Merrimack College — those two guys in college coaching I rely on and call on for different advice. Also Ralph Blundo, he’s been a close family friend. Those guys I call on and relay on.”
In 2019 and 2023, Chatham earned its spot in the the NCAA Division III tournament, but fell short against North Central Illinois and Saint Joseph Connecticut, respectively, in the first round.
“They’ve been great experiences for both teams that made it,” Richards said on his two trips to the NCAA tournament. “When you’re sitting in the room and they do the selection show and see your name on the TV...it’s a great experience. You get to play teams outside of your area. I think now they understand how talented and how hard you have to work to get to the NCAA stage. Now, we want to win some games in the state tournament.”
