The Mohawk High boys basketball team has been preoccupied with one thing and one thing only this season — winning. The Warriors have done a complete 180 on the hardwood from last season and seem to only continue to build off of their success.
Now, with the regular season coming to an end, Mohawk sits atop the WPIAL Class 3A division and is looking to grab a section championship.
“That’s ultimately our first goal,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of trying to capture the WPIAL Class 1-3A championship. “Now that it’s directly in front of us, that’s our number one priority to focus on these three games. Comparing things to last year is apples to oranges right now. We’re just trying to focus on what’s in front of us in the next week.”
The last time the Warriors captured a section championship was in 2009.
Mohawk currently sits at 8-1 in section and 17-1 overall. The Warriors ended the 2021-22 season with a section record of 2-8 and an overall record of 6-15.
“There’s a lot of things that came up through last season that we were...I wouldn’t say unprepared for but we had to prepare throughout the season. We had to teach them and as they were grasping the concepts of what was going on. We were not successful, but they were learning,” O’Lare said. “We went into the offseason and had a renewed commitment by a lot of our kids. We were able to play some summer league, go to some team camps and use that as a season within a summer and get enough games and rough open gyms to feel like we had another season in our offseason.”
Jay Wrona, a junior and one of Mohawk’s leading scorers, expected success for the 2022-23 season.
“I think it’s a surprise to a lot of people the success we’ve had this year unless you’ve been around (the program) this past year,” Wrona said. “Just the kids in the gym and our coaches kind of expected it to happen. Everyone else was a little bit caught off guard and now jumping on the ship with us.”
For O’Lare, the 2021-22 season was his first time at the helm of the boys’ program. O’Lare previously coached the Lady Warriors and led them to WPIAL gold in 2020 and 2021 and PIAA silver in 2021.
“It was starting a second career, I guess, for me to get to know the kids and to get to know the boys’ game again,” O’Lare said on his first year as head coach for the Mohawk boys. “It’s been quite a few years since I was an assistant in the boys’ program. I think we needed the year, the kids needed it and we needed it as a coaching staff. At the end of the day, knowing we had everybody back, some for two years, we just stuck our nose down and kept working as hard as it was at times. The kids were pretty resilient and gave us everything they had along the way. It just didn’t amount to a whole lot of wins.”
O’Lare commented that the pieces of the Mohawk puzzle all started to come together when, “We were at a team camp that summer spending time away from here,” adding, “That was a pivotal moment for coaches and kids that there was something there and if we continued to work hard we didn’t know what the end game would look like but we knew that we’d be good. We had to fight together a couple of days and go through the hard times with each other. When we got back from that trip, they kind of could sense what we were capable of.”
Wrona agreed that the team camp was the turning point for the Warriors.
“We went down to West Liberty, the varsity kids, this past summer for a team camp,” Wrona said. “We spent three days down there and you could tell we were a completely different team mindset wise and just in the way we approached the game. Ever since that team camp the mindset has just built off of that.”
Last season, Mohawk allowed 59.5 points a game and averaged 48.2 points. The numbers improved this season with Mohawk allowing 50.8 points a game and increased its points scored to 66.9 per game.
“It’s kind of funny those numbers just flip whenever you win. Our kids got a year older; kids that we went up against last year graduated. Those numbers are just that — numbers. When you start winning you trend that way,” O’Lare said. “Really just defensively we knew that numbers had to come down but at the same time we had to put a focus in the offseason and the preseason and during the season every day. The number one thing we needed to do — that was it.”
“We knew we were going to be able to score the ball. To win games at the rate we are right now, we knew it would come down to being better on the defensive side,” Wrona said. “The coaches have been preaching to us to buy into it and the last couple of weeks it’s started to show.”
O’Lare also attributes the success of this season to his group of players being unselfish.
“I haven’t heard one peep from those kids except about winning. That’s rare sometimes today,” O’Lare said. “The unselfishness of our entire group is very indicative of our success. It has been completely unselfish with a single focus on winning. Whoever’s playing that night, the kids are excited for that player or those multiple players. It’s great to have zero issues and unselfishness by the group.”
“I think when you lose 15 games (last season) and 20 games two years before, you don’t care who has the success on each given night,” Wrona said. “I don’t think anybody gets caught up in who scores what points or what attention gets put to some people. At the end of the night when we see the scoreboard our way, that’s what we’re about.”
O’Lare praised the dynamic of his players.
“Our upperclassmen have very good relationships with our underclassmen and even the junior high kids,” he said. “Our junior high kids are filling the stands behind the bench for our home games. With them seeing that success, we hope it just continues that success in the future.”
What do the Warriors still need to address before the playoffs?
“I think we’re always kind of trying to tweak everything. The later you get in the season, the better you want to be in all scenarios on offense, defense and what we call special teams,” O’Lare said. “You try not do too much and add too much. We’re trying to focus on what we do and being good at what we do. That’s where we are with this week and a half left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.