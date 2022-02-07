The New Castle High boys basketball team is on the verge of a section championship.
The Red Hurricane can nail down the outright WPIAL Section 2-5A title with a win over South Fayette on Tuesday. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (8-0 section, 16-1 overall) beat the Lions in the first meeting, 71-45. The ‘Canes have two league games remaining. South Fayette can remain alive in the section championship race with a win. The Lions, though, would need to win out and New Castle would have to lose Friday at Chartiers Valley.
“When you look at the circumstances, this is the biggest game of the year,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said of Tuesday’s tilt. “It’s a home game for the section title against a really good basketball team.
“South Fayette is a senior-laden team with a couple of college-level basketball players on it.”
The WPIAL likely will release the playoff pairings on Feb. 14. The WPIAL announced last week that the higher-seeded team will earn a home playoff game throughout the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played at a neutral site and the WPIAL championship games will be played at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“Winning a section championship gets you a better opportunity for a higher seed,” Blundo said. “A higher seed puts you on a better road to where you want to be.
“We try not to focus on things we can’t control. We’ll do what we need to do and let the steering committee decide where we belong.”
Blundo noted a lot goes into a team claiming a section crown.
“There are so many games you can say we won this game in July, or we won this game in June. It’s a lot,” Blundo said. “You have to put a ton of hours and work in.
“I have a great coaching staff that is really great with the film work and preparation and getting the kids ready.”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle, winners of 13 consecutive games, is averaging 70.4 points a game. That figure ranks fourth in the WPIAL in Class 5A. Laurel Highlands (8-0 Section 1-5A, 18-0 overall) leads the way in the 5A ranks at 78.3 markers a matchup.
“I like the unselfish nature we’re playing with,” Blundo said. “They have the overall understanding of what it takes to win big games. We’ll find out more about that this week.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Despite the long winning streak, and Saturday’s 77-55 win over Trinity, things aren’t always perfect for the ‘Canes.
“Against Trinity, we gave up more offensive rebounds than we’ve given up in a while,” Blundo said. “We have to keep guys off the glass and get some some second opportunities.”
STOCK UP
Michael Graham, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, is averaging seven points a game on the year. Last week in two games, Graham netted 17 points in a 90-60 verdict over West Allegheny and 15 more in Saturday’s win over Trinity.
“Michael Graham had a really good week last week,” Blundo said. “He seemed to be really focused. He was finishing around the hoop and that’s huge for us.
“Michael guards the best player on the floor every game. We’re pleased with where he is right now.”
INJURIES
Blundo continues to report a clean bill of health for the ‘Canes.
UP NEXT
New Castle plays three games this week as the regular season winds down.
South Fayette tips off the week Tuesday for the ‘Canes.
“I thought they would be one of the best teams in the league and they have shown they are,” Blundo said of South Fayette. “They are big and they understand how to play. That will be a great challenge for us.”
The ‘Canes close section play at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to Chartiers Valley (5-3, 7-12). New Castle won the first meeting, 68-59. The Colts, though, have lost three straight by a combined 14 points.
“They’re too potent offensively,” Blundo said. “They are still scoring offensively at a high level. They had a guy (Jayden Davis) that had 35 against us at our place and he’s scoring 30 points a game as a freshman.
“He is surrounded by guys that can flat-out stroke it.”
New Castle caps the week by taking on Lincoln Park (12-4) in a nonsection battle. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Geneva College. The Leopards are a WPIAL Class 4A representative.
“They have four Division I players on the team; guys that have Division I offers already,” Blundo said of Lincoln Park. “You know what you’re getting with Lincoln Park.
“They’re extremely talented, athletic and skilled. That’s going to be a great game going into the playoffs.”
Next week, New Castle has just one game scheduled as of now, a nonsection home matchup against Farrell at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. That would be game No. 21 for the ‘Canes and teams are permitted to play a maximum of 22.
“We’re looking to potentially turn a Bishop Canevin scrimmage the Thursday after the pairings into a regular season game against them. We’re working on it.”
The deadline to fit games into the regular-season portion of their schedule is Feb. 18.
