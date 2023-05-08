The Neshannock High softball added the 40th consecutive win to its undefeated streak on Monday after defeating Riverside.
The Lady Lancers defeated Riverside, 11-1, at home in a WPIAL Section 1-2A game. The game ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
“Riverside’s a great team and I always think the second half of the season they’re even better than they were in the first half,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “They’ve got a great pitcher (Sam Rosenberger). She keeps us off balance and she does a really nice job. Early in the game we were having trouble stringing together hits, but that finally started to come along.”
Neshannock outhit the Lady Panthers, 9-4. Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn led the team with three RBIs and a solo home run.
“They’re definitely both very good,” Quinn said on hitting off of Riverside’s Sam Rosenberger and Aliya Ottaviani. “They each had something that they brought to the table. The first girl (Rosenberger) had a lot of spin and the other girl had an almost weird release point. It was working so well against us because she was able to spin it very well.”
Neshannock’s Addy Frye (11-0) went the distance and surrendered four hits, one run — unearned — and pitched seven strikeouts.
“We knew this team was coming out to beat us,” Frye said. “Coach Jackie talked to their coach yesterday and they were out on the field yesterday so we knew they were coming for us. I stayed after practice yesterday and I just worked on all of my pitches so I could be efficient today.”
“I think she did a great job,” Lash said of Frye. “She was hitting her spots, was really efficient at what she was throwing and had about seven strikeouts. She did what she needed to do.”
Riverside’s Danny Rosenberger scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning after an error was made by Neshannock’s Gabby Perod. Neshannock’s Hunter Newman responded in the bottom of the first with a triple to bring home Aaralyn Nogay.
“That was nice,” Lash said of Newman’s triple. “She ran hard, she had a great swing and really that’s what we needed from her at that moment.”
Quinn picked up her first RBI of the game in the bottom of the first inning after hitting a double to bring home Newman and give Neshannock a 2-1 lead.
“She did a great job today,” Lash said of Quinn. “We’ve been waiting for it to happen and these past couple of games I’ve been seeing better swings coming from her.”
Lash praised Newman, Quinn and Perod — her 4-5-6 lineup.
“I think they always do the job for us,” Lash said. “Trying to string together those hits, I think they’re a good crew to be able to do that and get some things started for us; get some base runners on. Gabby Perod did a good job today too. I think we get up and are pretty comfortable anytime those girls come to the plate.”
Quinn posted another run for Neshannock in the bottom of the third inning after hitting a solo homer out past left field.
“I’ve been struggling to hit for a little bit so I’ve been kind of focusing on just getting through the ball and working it out,” Quinn said. “My teammates have been behind me the whole time and supporting me. I think I was definitely due so it was nice to pick up my teammates.”
Neshannock’s Jaidon Nogay drove one to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning to get a triple and plate two runs of her own. Jaidon Nogay scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Lancers a 6-1 lead.
“She was due,” Lash said of Jaidon Nogay’s triple. “I think she was frustrated with the first couple at bats. You could see it in her face. When she came up that last time, she was ready to hit.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Frye reached first base on an error which allowed Aaralyn Nogay to get home. Quinn brought home Jaidon Nogay on a pop fly to center field and Perod brought home Payton Newman and Hunter Newman.
Quinn would score the final run of the game on a passed ball to wrap things up.
New Brighton will host the Lady Lancers at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday in section action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.