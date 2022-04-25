Union High freshman softball pitcher Mia Preuhs stole the show on senior day.
Preuhs tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout to lead the Lady Scots to a 6-0 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over South Side Beaver on Monday.
The Lady Rams’ lone hit came on a two-out double by Laney Lewis in the seventh. The only baserunner for South Side Beaver (1-2, 4-3) prior to that reached on a passed ball on a strikeout.
Preuhs struck out 15 batters.
Union (7-0 section, 12-1 overall) posted nine total hits, including three by Preuhs. One of Preuhs’ hits was a triple.
Emily Siddall had two hits, including a triple. Addie Nogay chipped in with a triple.
“Mia Preuhs is a solid player all the way around,” Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. “This was a huge win for us.”
Union scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
Mohawk 6,
Freedom 2
Gigi Cowher pitched the Lady Warriors to a Section 4-2A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after six innings because of rain. It was ruled an official game.
Cowher (4-3) went the distance, allowing four hits and no earned runs with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Mohawk (5-2, 5-3) recorded seven total hits, three of which coming from Ava Nulph.
The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the first, one in the second and two in the fourth.
Freedom (1-7, 1-8) tallied two markers in the first inning.
Riverside 7,
Shenango 1
The Lady Wildcats managed just four hits in dropping a Section 4-2A home decision to the Lady Panthers.
Malayna Joseph went the distance in taking the loss. Joseph allowed 12 hits, while striking out three.
Madison Iwanejko had a triple and drove in the lone run for Shenango (2-5, 2-6).
Riverside (4-2, 5-2) put the game away with four runs in the fifth.
Sharpsville 6,
Wilmington 2
The Lady Greyhounds notched six hits and five errors in falling to the host Blue Darlings in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A contest.
The game was stopped after six innings because of rain. The game was ruled official.
Faith Jones and Paije Peterson produced two hits apiece for the Lady Greyhounds (5-1, 6-2).
Ava Williamson started and took the loss. Williamson worked 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three hits and five runs — two earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.
Sharpsville (5-0, 5-1) scored two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Wilmington plated one in the first and one more in the sixth.
Neshannock 15,
New Brighton 0
The Lady Lancers clubbed 12 total hits in a Section 4-2A home victory over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Neleh Nogay notched three hits for Neshannock (7-0, 8-0). Abigale Measel, Katherine Nativio and Hunter Newman added two hits apiece.
Newman slugged a three-run home run in the second inning, her second blast of the season. She finished with four RBIs. Measel and Nativio drove in two runs each for the winners.
Measel (3-0) went the distance to pick up the win. She surrendered two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Neshannock tallied a run in the first, six in the second and eight in the third.
Montour 17,
New Castle 4
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 because of the mercy rule.
Olivia Hood started and tossed one-third of an inning in taking the loss. Hood allowed five hits and 12 runs — eight unearned — with four walks.
Morgan Piatt came on in relief and pitched the final 3 2/3 for New Castle. She gave up five hits and five runs — all earned — with no walks and two strikeouts.
New Castle registered eight hits.
Olivia Hood two hits.
Raequelle Young two hits.
The Lady 'Canes notched two runs in the second and two in the third.
Montour scored 12 runs in the first inning, one in the second and four more in the fourth.
Baseball
Ellwood City 12,
Beaver Falls 2
The Wolverines broke a three-game losing streak with a Section 1-3A road win over the Tigers.
Ellwood City (4-3, 4-6) pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning. The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Wolverines’ Ashton Wilson tied the game at 1 on a one-out single in the third, scoring Carter Lutz. Sam Landis gave Ellwood City a 2-1 lead in the third when he scored on a wild pitch. Nick Magnifico popped out for the second out of the third, but it was good enough to plate Wilson with the team’s third marker.
Wilson had two of the Wolverines’ six hits, while adding three RBIs. Magnifico contributed a pair of RBIs.
Magnifico started and worked four innings to pick up the win. He gave up four hits and two runs — one earned — with no walks and four strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored three runs in the third, seven in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Beaver Falls (2-5, 2-7) scored a run in the first and a run in the third.
Union 22,
Cornell 3
The Scotties broke the game open in the second inning en route to a Section 1-1A road win over the Raiders.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Union (6-1, 6-3) scored 14 runs in the second inning to push the lead to 17-2. The Scotties were coming off a tough 1-0 loss to Rochester last week.
“We had a good weekend of practice. We wanted to wipe the slate clean,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “We’re right there and we want to stay focused on achieving our goals.”
Union banged out 14 hits. Tyler Staub, Rocco Galmarini, Brennen Porter and Mark Stanley had two hits each for the Scotties. Galmarini garnered a triple and three RBIs.
Stanley knocked in five runs, while Porter posted a trio of RBIs. Mike Gunn and Shane Roper plated two markers apiece for the victors.
Staub (4-0) went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up four hits and three earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts.
Union scored three runs in the first, 14 in the second and five in the third.
Cornell (0-7, 0-8) collected two markers in the first and two in the third.
Mohawk 15,
Freedom 0
Lucas Cummings tossed a no-hitter in the Warriors’ Section 1-3A home win over the Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Cummings (2-1) walked none and struck out six. Freedom had a baserunner reach on an error and another on a hit-by-pitch.
Mohawk (5-2, 8-3), winners of three straight, posted nine hits. Jay Wrona had three hits and Brady Harman added two.
Cummings drove in four runs, while Cooper Vance and Marc Conti contributed two each for the winners.
The Warriors scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Freedom is now 0-7, 0-8.
Central Valley 9,
New Castle 8
Red Hurricane catcher Nick Rodgers was on third base with two outs in the seventh, representing the tying run. However, a New Castle batter struck out to end the game and the team’s playoff hopes in a Section 2-4A road loss to the Warriors.
The ‘Canes (1-8, 1-8), the defending WPIAL and PIAA champions, are eliminated from the playoffs.
“It’s heartbreaking to lose,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “Mathematically, we weren’t out of it; now we are.
“We definitely had a chance. We had to win out. It’s not going to happen. To watch kids hang their head and be disappointed is tough. We coach to educate kids on the game, but also to make sure they’re enjoying themselves. You want to see them succeed. You have to talk to them and explain to them that that’s how life goes. We won’t give up. We’ll continue to battle hard.”
The ‘Canes collected eight hits.
Malik Jefferson led New Castle with two hits, including a triple and a home run. He drove in three runs. Jeremy Hunt added two hits for the visitors.
Dom Mrozek (0-1) took the loss in relief. Mrozek allowed no hits and three runs — no earned runs — with a walk and a strikeout.
Dom Fornataro started and picked up a no-decision. Fornataro worked three innings, giving up one hit and three runs — all earned — with five walks and two strikeouts.
New Castle scored two runs in the third and six in the fourth.
Central Valley (2-5, 3-7) notched three runs apiece in each of the third, fourth and fifth frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.