Mia Preuhs delivered for the Union High softball team in the circle and at the plate Thursday.
Preuhs pitched six innings in relief and knocked in three runs to lift the Lady Scots to a 7-6 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win in eight innings over South Side Beaver.
“That was a huge win; we were down,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “That’s a big section win.”
Preuhs came on in relief of starter Piper Jendrysik. Preuhs, who was playing third base, allowed one hit and no runs with four walks and 15 strikeouts.
“She was lights out,” Fisher said of Preuhs. “They couldn’t touch her. Everything was on. She was on fire; perfect on everything. They were two steps behind her.”
The Lady Scots improved to 1-0 in the section and 5-1 overall.
Jendrysik tossed the first two innings, giving up four hits and six runs — none earned — with two walks and a strikeout.
Preuhs’ lone hit was a two-run home run in the seventh, which tied the game.
“It was huge,” Fisher said of Preuhs’ homer. “She was down two strikes. It was pounded. She cleared the fence by 20 feet.
“I was a little bit nervous and Mia pounded a bullet.”
In the top of the eighth, Union’s Ella Casalandra bunted for a single and stole second. Zarlingo hit a blooper that scored Casalandra with what proved to be the winning run.
Preuhs struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win.
Raquel Zarlingo recorded two of Union’s six hits. Tori May drove in a pair of runs for the victors.
The Lady Scots scored four runs in the first, two in the seventh and one in the eighth.
The Lady Rams registered three runs in each of the first two innings.
Mohawk 13,
New Brighton 1
Lady Warriors freshman Gigi Cowher tossed a no-hitter in a Section 4-2A road victory over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Cowher struck out 14 batters. She also had three hits.
Aricka Young drove in five runs for Mohawk (4-1, 4-2), which had 10 total hits.
The Lady Warriors scored in each of the first four innings. They notched a run in the first and second innings, followed by three tallies in the third, four in the fourth and four more in the sixth.
New Brighton plated its marker in the sixth.
Laurel wins
by forfeit
The Lady Spartans (3-0, 4-0) captured a forfeit road victory over the Lady Bulldogs in Section 4-2A action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.