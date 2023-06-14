Mia Preuhs has been the Union High softball team’s ace pitcher since she started in the circle as a freshman last season and she’s now on pace to help lead the program to its first PIAA championship.
Preuhs went the distance last Monday in the circle and relinquished four hits, two runs and pitched two walks and a career-high 17 strikeouts to help defeat West Branch, 5-2, in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Heindl Field.
“It was nerve-racking a little bit, but then I knew that we had it in the bag during the last inning,” Preuhs said of the game. “I knew I had a lot of strikeouts, too, because it was just one after the other. I started the (first) inning with three strikeouts, I’m pretty sure, too. It was a nice all-around game. Throughout the game, I was like, ‘Oh I wonder how many strikeouts I have,’ but then I had to just forget about that and keep pitching.”
Union coach Doug Fisher described Preuhs’ performance in the quarterfinals as, “Commanding,” adding, “She took over, knew what she had to do and really got into a groove that game. She did great.”
For her efforts, Preuhs was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Marney and Don Preuhs, the sophomore started playing softball at tee-ball and was pitching at the age of six. Preuhs credits her father for getting her involved in the sport.
“(Pitching) was the first position I really tried. I took my mom and dad into the backyard and I just started pitching,” Preuhs said. “I don’t know where I saw it. I probably saw an older person doing it, but I just started pitching, I went to lessons after that and it kind of clicked.”
Preuhs said she also plays shortstop on her travel team and plays in the outfield when she’s not pitching for the Lady Scots. She said her favorite pitches are her two-seam and her changeup.
“I don’t really like my changeup that much when I’m not pitching it well,” Preuhs said. “But, during the season I’ve been doing better with that.”
Fisher commented on Preuhs coming into the circle as a freshman pitcher and how she’s changed in one year.
“She definitely got stronger and I’m sure that’s from experiencing those big games like that,” Fisher said. “She’s cold-hearted. She stands out there ice cold. Of course, she has great teammates, too. They stick behind her the whole way and I think that helps a lot. Sometimes she’ll get a little frustrated with herself, but other than that nothing really phases her.”
Preuhs described her journey from last season to this season as, “Surreal,” adding, “I was on the basketball team, too, and no one ever believed that we’d make it to the WPIAL (championships) let alone states. It’s the same thing for softball. I kind of thought we were going to the WPIAL, but getting this far in softball is really a big turn especially since no other (Union) softball team has gotten here before.”
Preuhs commented on the dynamic of the Lady Scots.
“We have really good teamwork and sportsmanship,” she said. “We bring everyone up. We make each other better not only in the field but while we are hitting.”
The ace pitcher said the softball team is always improving on, “A little bit of our fielding. We make a few errors, but so does every other team. We just pick each other up. We work on double plays a lot. We really do work on hitting a lot too.”
Preuhs is one of 11 underclassmen on the Lady Scots’ roster.
“The underclassmen really improved our team this year. I feel like they’re one of the main reasons we’re here. They don’t get a lot of credit sometimes,” Preuhs said. “Next year, there are going to be a lot of underclassmen coming up too. (The upperclassmen) are really good leaders. They help out the team a lot. They keep the team in line. Not in a bad way. Everyone has a really good relationship. We don’t really think of someone as a boss of the team. We just think we’re a team, we play as a team and we win as a team.”
Fisher talked about Preuhs’ personality and her leadership on the team.
“She’s kind of wild, goofy, crazy and loud,” Fisher said. “The whole team’s like that so they all just mesh together. It’s a great team all the way around.
“I think just because she does what she does everyone kind of respects that. Whatever she says goes, but again it’s all a team effort and everyone is kind of on the same page anyways so she doesn’t have to do much commanding.”
Fisher talked about what makes Preuhs a special athlete both in the circle and at bat.
“She’s just a purebred athlete. I think that’s the main part,” Fisher said. “It doesn’t matter what she does, she’s good at it. She’s hard to come by. College coaches see that once every ten years and they’re like, ‘Woah.’
“She’s just a natural athlete. No lessons, just go out, see the ball and hit the ball. Just pure power. She sees the ball well; hits the ball well. She’s always out there with her dad hitting buckets. I always said, ‘A bucket a day keeps the strikeouts away.’”
Preuhs praised Fisher.
“He’s helped me a lot with all of my hitting, my fielding and calming me down when I’m in the box or when I’m pitching,” Preuhs said. “All of the coaches...we have inside jokes and they help calm me down while I’m pitching too.”
Preuhs is vying for her second PIAA gold medal this season. Her first came on the basketball team after the Lady Scots defeated Lourdes Regional, 46-29, to capture the program’s first state championship.
“I think it’s just the group that’s coming up,” Preuhs said of Union’s athletic success this year. “The whole school has been really good in sports especially this year. I just feel like everyone works at it. Our new athletic director (Kim Niedbala) helps all of the students. We have summer workouts. We work hard as a school and not just as a person or as a team.”
Championship gold aside, Preuhs has one long-term goal in mind.
“I have a goal of going to college for softball,” Preuhs said. “I’ve been working on that since I’ve started softball and really got to know how I’m going to be able to do it. I’m just going to keep trying and pushing; go to camps for myself and for pitching. I just hope to make it Division I. That’s obviously a lot of softball players’ goal. I’m still undecided (on choosing a school).”
What does the future hold for Preuhs, according to Fisher?
“It can only get better,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.